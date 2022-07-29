Meet the candidates running for District 1 Hawkins County Commissioner in the August election

www.timesnews.net
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Meet the candidates running for Hawkins District 4 BOE
ROGERSVILLE — Two candidates are running for the District 4 Hawkins County Board of Education. Both were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited answers. {strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Hannah Speaks Winegar.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter Election Commission will finish early voting today, then say farewell to old friend
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Election Commission will end its weeks of early voting in the county general election and state primary at noon today. But there will be no time to rest for the election commissioners and the staff workers of the county election office. As soon as the last ballot is cast and all the administrative work is completed at noon today, the staff will close up the office and head a few blocks west to Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home for the visitation and funeral of Millard Garland.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association to host disaster training course
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a training course to instruct first responders how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders, is a Tennessee Fire...
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff Lunceford warns Carter County officials of personnel shortages, jail decertification
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford sent a letter to Carter County officials on Friday afternoon about severe staffing shortages in his department, which he said would result in the decertification of the county jail in September and the inability to staff most school resource officers in the county schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Tree trimming to result in temporary power outages on Monday
Power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday in an area near downtown Johnson City while tree-trimming work is being conducted. BrightRidge officials said the outage will impact an estimated 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street.
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound officials, volunteers assess flood impact
POUND — As the sun came out over Wise County Saturday, Pound residents were still cleaning up after Thursday’s flash flooding. Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, Town Council member Doris Mullins and volunteers were marking town maps to plan how to contact more than 100 households in the area this weekend.
Kingsport Times-News
Breaking: Sheriff says he expects state will de-certify Carter County Jail
In a statement released Friday afternoon to county officials and the news media, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he expects the state will de-certify the Carter County Jail in September. “Today I am 51 full-time employees short. The jail has failed the (state) inspection because of this and I...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County continues flood recovery, but no deaths or injuries reported
POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
wcyb.com
USDA Forest Service closes several recreation sites in Wise County due to recent flooding
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service temporarily closed several recreation sites and one road in the Clinch Ranger District in Wise County following recent flooding. The following sites are temporarily closed, according to a news release sent Friday:. Cane Patch Campground. Phillips...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County students to stage "Lion King Jr." next month
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from all over Hawkins County will participate in a production of the musical “Lion King Jr.” next weekend at Surgoinsville Middle School. Throughout the summer, 40 children have participated in a musical theater summer camp. The group met twice a week for two months.
Kingsport Times-News
Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound
POUND — Pound residents needing cleanup and personal care supplies can get them at Town Hall on Monday. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said residents affected by Thursday’s flash flood can pick up wet wipes, industrial Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray at Town Hall from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Toiletries will also be available along with a limited supply of mop handles, cleaning brushes and other supplies.
Kingsport Times-News
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE — In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Rogersville City School and Rogersville Police Department officials have been focusing their efforts on keeping students safe. “We have a good plan in place,” RPD Director of Public Safety Travis Fields said. “We have worked with...
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
Comments / 0