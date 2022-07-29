‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama

www.al.com
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
State constitution, school security, Tide fans: Down in Alabama
Welcome back, everybody, and thanks for having me back. We’ll talk about that 2022 Constitution, some security talk as school approaches, and which college football team has more fans than the Tide. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Players mourn loss of Alabama pool hall where everybody knew your name
Poppa G’s Billiards in Pelham was a place where everybody knew your name, what you ordered last week and which pool table your team was playing on. From the outside, Poppa G’s appeared to be an ordinary business in a commercial strip center. But it was so much more for the pool players who played there weekly, year-round, for years and even decades.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
Here’s how to watch the 2022 Celebration of Alabama Arts
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival honored eight Alabama artists during the 2022 Celebration of the Arts. Next week, Alabama Public Television will air the broadcast of the celebration. On Thursday, August 4, Alabama Public Television will broadcast the 2022 Celebration of Alabama Arts. The ceremony recognizes notable Alabamians for their work...
Alabama Rush TikTok Is Making a Return Sooner Than You Thought
Watch: Top 9 Fake Sororities & Fraternities in Movies!. Sisterhood of the viral TikToks. One year after taking over the social media platform, #BamaRush is coming back before the summer even ends. The University of Alabama's Fall 2022 Primary Sorority Recruitment is scheduled to kick off Aug. 6 and will...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission […]
wtvy.com
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?
The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama
Family Minded compiled a list of the most famous celebrity from every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Shelby Reporter
Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’
Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Mega Millions $1.28 billion prize: Did anyone win?
It looks like the Mega Millions finally has a big winner. One ticket sold in Illinois matched all the winning numbers – 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14 – from Friday night’s drawing. The prize now resets to $20 million with a cash option of $11.6 million for Tuesday’s drawing.
Alabamians cross state lines for chance at winning $1.1 billion lottery jackpot
PASCAGOULA, Ms. (WKRG) — The Mega-Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion dollars, the second largest in the game’s 20-year history. With no lottery in Alabama, some residents are flocking across state lines to take part. “I got to keep my fingers crossed, that’s it! I’m gonna buy me a billion dollar ticket,” said Alabama […]
WOKV.com
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
Alabama sheriff: Woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil Huntsville police officers were called for a welfare check when they found a child floating in the bathtub. (NCD)
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
Georgia man killed in Alabama car crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into a culvert and then hit a […]
AL.com
