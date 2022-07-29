Matrix plays powerful role in Alabama politics, pollution and scandals: 5 things we learned this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison system said Friday that the execution of an Alabama inmate was delayed because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate. The state offered more information about the hourslong delay that observers said was troubling and unusual. “The protocol states that if the veins are such that intravenous access cannot be provided, the team will perform a central line procedure. Fortunately, this was not necessary and with adequate time, intravenous access was established,” the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. The statement did not elaborate on how long it took to establish the intravenous line or how many attempts were made. But a prison system spokeswoman confirmed the delay happened because of the time required to establish the IV connection.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO