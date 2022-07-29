5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 29-31

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
How did Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood get its name?
From the sprawling fields of Schenley Park to the shopping on Forbes and Murray avenues to the architecturally stunning houses of worship, Squirrel Hill is one of Pittsburgh’s most culturally diverse communities. As the city’s largest neighborhood with about 26,000 residents, many Good Question! listeners live or work in...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only 200 Tickets Remain to Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Green Envy
Riverlife’s Party at the Pier: Green Envy Presented by Peoples slithers into the Rivers Casino Amphitheater on August 26. Pittsburgh’s riverfronts are emerging more fierce and fabulous than ever. This Pittsburgh “fashion event of the year” has guests dressing to impress, with a daring color theme inspired by our lush riverfronts, foliage, and wildlife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltmag.com
Figments of a Pittsburgh Imagination
As for cancer-killing diets, Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova, Internet-famous as The Human Barbie, says Breatharian is best. For a while, Valeria Lukyanova—5’7” and a hundred pounds with a thimble waist and fake boobs the size of clown cars—stopped eating. She stopped drinking water. Valeria Lukyanova says she can live on air and sunshine. She calls air and sunshine cosmic micro-food. She says anything else is poison.
Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival happening today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can also dance to the beat this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival.It's happening at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick. Gates opened at noon and performances started at 1 PM.Tickets are $40 at the gate. Kids 16 and younger get in for free.Proceeds from the festival benefit local youth and adults who are living on the autism spectrum.
Hill District Arts Festival continues on Centre Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the Hill District Arts Festival. It's the first year the event is taking place on Centre Avenue. Once again today from noon until 8 p.m., you can browse booths featuring local artists, food trucks, and live performances from DJs to musicians. The event is put on by ACH Clear Pathways, whose goal is to bring a sense of community and artistic drive back into the Hill District.
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Flamingo Bingo' to bring summer fun to Latrobe on Aug. 3
Downtown Latrobe will be decked out in pink Aug. 3. The city will welcome Flamingo Bingo for its August Shop Hop Night. Eleven merchants will participate from 4 to 7 p.m. Additionally, DJ Dark Shark will provide summer tunes in the Latrobe Parklet, and participants can enjoy a raffle and limbo at 5:30 p.m.
Annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is wrapping up this weekend in Shadyside.It's taking place today and tomorrow through 5 PM.Local and international vendors are on hand, selling all kinds of cool stuff.Walnut Street is blocked off for the event, but there is free two-hour street parking in the permit parking zones near that area.
pghcitypaper.com
City Guide 2022: Seeking out Pittsburgh's hidden gems, old favorites, and unique places
Whether you’re brand new to Pittsburgh, or just searching for some new-to-you spots, this year’s City Guide is here to help inspire you to seek out the unexpected. Fan of graffiti? Head to the park dedicated to the art form, one that encourages you to bring a can of spray paint so you can leave your own mark. Love vegan food? We’ve found your new favorite restaurant with Trinidadian cuisine sure to satisfy your cravings. From a brand new addition at a popular art museum to fresh sandwiches with a view of the Allegheny River, we compiled some of our favorite hidden gems, old favorites, and unique places for you to discover even more things to love about the Steel City.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport International Baseball Invitational organizers celebrate another successful event
When South Buffalo Township’s Debbie Daugherty and Newmarket, Canada’s Deb Butt met at the 1996 Freeport International Baseball Invitational, a friendship sparked that has stood the test of time. Their sons played on the fields throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley, and the now-longtime friends sat in the bleachers and...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
kidsburgh.org
10 best August events in Pittsburgh for fun-loving kids
Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. August events in Pittsburgh will keep summer’s excitement going and squeeze in the most family fun before the school year resumes. Water sports, jousting and the messiest festival in town are on the calendar. Pittsburgh families will not want to miss these engaging opportunities for kids throughout the Pittsburgh region.
pghcitypaper.com
Black Pittsburgh nurses combine Crocs and formal wear for fundraising ball
Crocs are probably the beloved and maligned footwear out there. For many professionals who work on their feet all day, however, the EVA, antimicrobial slides are a lifesaver, offering comfort and personality in a wide range of colors and styles. This especially applies to nurses, and on Sept. 3, Black nurses in the region will attend the Croc Ball as a way to celebrate and advance their hard work and contributions to the medical industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Gilpin resident Betty Smail dedicated to lifelong volunteering
Betty Smail of Gilpin began giving back to her rural community at a young age. Smail was tasked with washing “bird dirt” off tombstones in St. Catherine’s Cemetery when she was a child. Now, at 70, she’s still volunteering throughout the Leechburg and Gilpin communities. “It...
How long can workers compete with AI? The fate of two Pittsburgh factories could offer clues
In the five years he has worked as a machinist, Joe Dean has gained a window into one innovation for managing the mounting labor shortage at the nation’s factories. He started as an apprentice at a traditional shop in upstate New York, where there was a clear chain of command.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
Resident of Pittsburgh’s North Side fined for displaying transphobic sign
PITTSBURGH — The phrase “Protect trans kids” is written on the signs that motivated a movement in the city’s North Side, and now after nearly two years of transphobic harassment, Sean O’ Donnell and husband Todd Collar said their 15-year-old daughter Ke’Juan Hall finally feels protected.
Comments / 0