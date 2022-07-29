ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United To Switch Dugouts At Old Trafford Following Erik Ten Hag’s Request

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJD2e_0gxO4Xlm00

Manchester United are set to switch dugouts in Old Trafford as per a request of Erik Ten Hag ahead of his first season in charge.

Manchester United are set to switch dugouts in Old Trafford as per a request of Erik Ten Hag ahead of his first season in charge.

Ten Hag has asked for United’s dugout to be switched with the away dugout ahead of the new campaign as he wants United to be closer to the tunnel and Stretford End.

United’s dugout has been situated closer to the away end and with a slightly longer walk from the tunnel, which in a bid to make improvements, Ten Hag has requested to be switched.

Ten Hag is constantly trying to make efforts to improve the atmosphere for his United side as well as to make the job that little bit easier for himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3cZL_0gxO4Xlm00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a report that was published on Friday, Samuel Luckhurst of the M.E.N has stated the reasons as to why Ten Hag has requested the dugout changes.

“Manchester United are switching dugouts at Old Trafford at Erik ten Hag's behest. He recommended the home dugout be switched to the west section of the stadium earlier this month and United have agreed to his request.” Reported Luckhurst, he continued and went on to say;

“Manchester United will be closer to the Stretford End, where United's singing section is located, as well as substitutes who warm up on the west touchline. The away dugout will be closer to the away supporters, housed in the south-east corner of Old Trafford.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals

Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erik Ten Hag
BBC

'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'

Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Trafford#Dugout#Manchester United To
Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing

Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
NBC Sports

England vs Germany, EURO 2022 final: How to watch, kickoff time, preview

LONDON (AP) — England vs Germany, at Wembley Stadium — a EURO 2022 final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. When host nation England takes on Germany in the European Championship final Sunday, it will have a tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000. Euro 2022 as a whole will be easily the best-attended ever. It beat the previous mark of 240,000 part-way through the group stage.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Player Ratings: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (FA Community Shield)

Manchester City fell to a defeat in the Community Shield, despite a drastically improved second-half performance. City were slow to come out of the gates, conceding to a long-range effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Pep Guardiola’s men looked much better after the break, particularly when new signing Julián Álvarez was introduced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
SB Nation

Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

QPR’s Michael Beale: ‘Steven Gerrard is like my football brother’

To understand how long Michael Beale has been working towards this moment, it makes sense to go back to the start, to the church hall in Bromley where he coached youngsters futsal 20 years ago. The room cost £35 an hour to hire but only three schoolboys, each of whom paid £4, turned up to his first session, including a 12-year-old Harry Watling, who this week joined Beale’s coaching staff at Queens Park Rangers tasked with a focus on set plays.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy