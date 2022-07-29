ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man kept receiving his mother’s Social Security benefits 14 years after she died

By Tribune Media
 2 days ago
MOMMAJ
2d ago

well shouldn't the government know when someone passes away ..there's obviously a death certificate issued so it's not completely all his neglectfulness ....just saying sometimes the government must take some responsibility for their actions as well

Reply(8)
23
Lonnie Jackson
2d ago

Well he probably can’t pay it back but they will lock him up it sad but that’s his responsibility to call them and tell them him mom has pass 🤦🏽‍♂️

Reply
8
