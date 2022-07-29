John Luterbach, age 95, of Pewaukee, passed away July 26, 2022. John and his twin brother, James, were born April 10, 1927, to Paul and Leona (nee Wisotzke) Luterbach and grew up on their family farm in Stetsonville. At the age of 14 with an eighth grade education, John set out on his own. He did everything from taking the milk for farmers to the processing plant to working in the logging camps. John was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany during WWII when he was 18 years old. After the war, John’s sister introduced him to her friend, Geraldine Zenner; it was a match made in heaven. John and Geraldine were married on October 4, 1947, and went on to have eight children. Together, with their children, they started and ran two businesses: John Luterbach Builder and Ace Redi-Mix. Later in life, John and Geraldine spent their winters in Arizona where John took up golf. He also loved a good game of cribbage and wouldn’t think twice about taking your nickels. In the early 2000s, Geraldine was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. John lovingly took care of her for a decade until her death in 2012. John was a hard-working man who had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and a great love for his family.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO