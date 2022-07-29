www.gmtoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Billie Kay Coursume
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terrance ‘Terry’ Yahnke
Terrance “Terry” Yahnke, 78, of Slinger, formerly of Jackson, passed away on July 23, 2022, at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Terry was born on October 24, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Eleanor (nee Heintz). On May 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Sweeney in Milwaukee. Terry was a proud graduate of Marquette University and spent the majority of his life as a realtor. In his spare time, he enjoyed baking and will be remembered for his cheesecakes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John Luterbach
John Luterbach, age 95, of Pewaukee, passed away July 26, 2022. John and his twin brother, James, were born April 10, 1927, to Paul and Leona (nee Wisotzke) Luterbach and grew up on their family farm in Stetsonville. At the age of 14 with an eighth grade education, John set out on his own. He did everything from taking the milk for farmers to the processing plant to working in the logging camps. John was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany during WWII when he was 18 years old. After the war, John’s sister introduced him to her friend, Geraldine Zenner; it was a match made in heaven. John and Geraldine were married on October 4, 1947, and went on to have eight children. Together, with their children, they started and ran two businesses: John Luterbach Builder and Ace Redi-Mix. Later in life, John and Geraldine spent their winters in Arizona where John took up golf. He also loved a good game of cribbage and wouldn’t think twice about taking your nickels. In the early 2000s, Geraldine was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. John lovingly took care of her for a decade until her death in 2012. John was a hard-working man who had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and a great love for his family.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brian William McDonald
Oct. 26, 1950 - July 26, 2022. Brian William McDonald, “Bigmac,” 71, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950, in North Dakota to Ralph and Donna (nee Hatton) McDonald. Brian graduated from Greendale High in 1968. Brian was a U.S. Vietnam Air Force Veteran and a proud member of Lt. Ray Dickop Post 36 and VFW Post 1393. He then was a Wisconsin State Trooper for Washington and Dodge County for 28 years. Brian loved watching trains, fishing at his lake home and kidding his grandkids.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ann Marie Saugstad
March 2, 1941 - July 24, 2022. Ann Marie Saugstad (nee Incha), our angel, was born March 2, 1941, in Antigo to Michael and Henrietta (Wachal) Incha. She passed peacefully on July 24, 2022, at the age of 81. Her elementary education was at Eau Claire School in the Town of Ackley and she graduated from Antigo High School in 1958. She went on to receive her 2-year teaching certificate from Langlade County Teacher’s College. While teaching grades 1-6 at Sunrise School in Marion, she graduated from Stevens Point State College with a lifetime license teaching degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A treasure trove of finds
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost. Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show
Don’t miss one of the largest dogs shows in the Country!. Waukesha Kennel Club dog show includes conformation dog shows, obedience trials, agility trials, hunting tests and the many other breed performance tests offered to the dog fancier, all held at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Event starts at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Donation drop box items pilfered
8:39 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Road reported a man was going through the donation drop off box located in the parking lot. The caller said they saw the man take a sweater and leave on a bike. According to the log, the item was returned to the donation box. An incident report was created.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County ranked 5th in resident purchasing power in state
WASHINGTON COUNTY — SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on the purchasing power of residents in each county in the nation. According to the study, Washington County ranks fifth in Wisconsin, and 514th in the country. For the study SmartAsset wanted to find the areas where the average living...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Team bonding a focal point for Spartans
The West Bend West girls volleyball team has been working on building trust during a busy summer. The Spartans participated at the Marquette Team camp, hosted five of their own volleyball camps, and have participated in the Homestead and Sting summer leagues. Head coach Debbie Butschlick said that when it...
Comments / 0