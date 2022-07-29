ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

47th Annual Selma Railroad Days Oct 7-9

jocoreport.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
jocoreport.com

jocoreport.com

Johnston County Heritage Commission Meeting Postponed

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Commission’s regular bimonthly meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the new County museum space at 329 East Market Street, Smithfield, N.C. Heritage Center Director Todd...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Former Legion Hut Renovation Study

SMITHFIELD – The American Legion Hut on Front Street is in need of interior and exterior repairs. Currently, the building is being used by the Neuse Little Theater. To determine what repairs are needed, the Town of Smithfield had entered into an agreement with Maurer Architecture of Raleigh to complete a renovation study at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Public Library Hosts History Program On August 4

The Harnett County Public Library will host a “History, From Personal Experience” program on Thursday, August 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Harnett County Resource Center and Library Training Room, located at 455 McKinney Parkway in Lillington. During the “History,...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Selma, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
RALEIGH, NC
point2homes.com

191 Thornbury Street, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27527

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Latest Sale Price for 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527. 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527 was sold for the price...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Shirley Jean Johnson

Selma- Shirley Jean Corbett Johnson, age 85, passed away at her home in Selma on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Johnston County on July 23, 1937, she was a daughter to the late William Ivey Corbett and Jessie Mae Bailey Corbett. Shirley loved to cook and enjoyed her shopping...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Two N.C. Mega Millions Tickets Win $1 Million In Friday’s Drawing

RALEIGH – North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing with 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One was sold in Charlotte at the...
CLAYTON, NC
point2homes.com

1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
CLAYTON, NC
point2homes.com

742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
WRAL News

Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing

Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
WNCT

Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Galaxycon kicks off in downtown Raleigh in full form

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the first time since 2019 that Galaxycon was back in full force. “It’s just great to see everything back on track. Great to see a lot of people out here. It’s a huge comeback for them. Coming back from the pandemic [and] still going strong,” said Damond Allen, who was dressed in full costume.
RALEIGH, NC

