47th Annual Selma Railroad Days Oct 7-9

Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle Tribune
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
Community members reimagine school safety without policeThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Johnston County Heritage Commission Meeting Postponed
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Commission’s regular bimonthly meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will take place in the new County museum space at 329 East Market Street, Smithfield, N.C. Heritage Center Director Todd...
Former Legion Hut Renovation Study
SMITHFIELD – The American Legion Hut on Front Street is in need of interior and exterior repairs. Currently, the building is being used by the Neuse Little Theater. To determine what repairs are needed, the Town of Smithfield had entered into an agreement with Maurer Architecture of Raleigh to complete a renovation study at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
Harnett County Public Library Hosts History Program On August 4
The Harnett County Public Library will host a “History, From Personal Experience” program on Thursday, August 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Harnett County Resource Center and Library Training Room, located at 455 McKinney Parkway in Lillington. During the “History,...
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
191 Thornbury Street, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27527
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Latest Sale Price for 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527. 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527 was sold for the price...
Shirley Jean Johnson
Selma- Shirley Jean Corbett Johnson, age 85, passed away at her home in Selma on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Johnston County on July 23, 1937, she was a daughter to the late William Ivey Corbett and Jessie Mae Bailey Corbett. Shirley loved to cook and enjoyed her shopping...
Two N.C. Mega Millions Tickets Win $1 Million In Friday’s Drawing
RALEIGH – North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing with 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One was sold in Charlotte at the...
Grammy award-winner coming to Dunn
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Dunn,
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions. Several employees at the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville are participating in a walkout over what...
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event. The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville. For more information call 252-347-2155.
Galaxycon kicks off in downtown Raleigh in full form
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday marked the first time since 2019 that Galaxycon was back in full force. “It’s just great to see everything back on track. Great to see a lot of people out here. It’s a huge comeback for them. Coming back from the pandemic [and] still going strong,” said Damond Allen, who was dressed in full costume.
