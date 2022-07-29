Minor injuries reported after a rollover crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a rollover crash in Las Vegas led to minor injuries.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 11 p.m. on the Interstate 15 south of Love’s truck stop. The early reports showed that a large semi-truck rolled on its side for reasons that are yet to be known.

According to the officials, the incident led to only minimal injuries. Traffic was at a standstill along the I-15 near Apex leading into the morning hours of Thursdays. Responders managed to clear the scene at approximately 7 a.m. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under review.

July 29, 2022

Source: KSNV