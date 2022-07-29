ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Donna Baron
2d ago

...seriously?!? Perfect example of the JANUS-FACED, HYPOCRITICAL GOVERNMENT WE HAVE!! HOW is it OK for gov't agents to load "aliens" on busses and planes and drop them off in the middle of the night at the farthest corners of this country but this guy goes to jail?!? It's not trafficking, in my opinion, if these people ask and pay - which is the opposite of what Biden-Harris is doing!🤬...and I bet those "aliens" are given a firearm, from the annual gun buy back program, as a welcome to America gift 😉

7
ShatiqMonk
2d ago

that should carry a far heavier penalty than that. violating our borders and security. wtf. he should be deported to anywhere but here after he serves his time

8
Reddoe
2d ago

Alien smuggling?? Isn't that another term for HUMAN TRAFFICKING??

15
 

