'It's the opportunity of a lifetime': Two new principals are ready to lead in Wilkinson County

'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
Peach County Board of Education headquarters now at old high school
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As the Peach County School District gets ready for the new school year, they're making some changes. Last year, Peach County High School moved from 900 Campus Drive to 3665 Peach Parkway. Superintendent Dr. Lionel Brown says after finishing the high school, they needed a...
Bibb County School District holds back to school giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District held a back to school bash at Westside High School Friday. The drive-thru event gave parents a chance to get the newly required clear or mesh back packs, school supplies, school uniforms and health supplies. Curlandra Lightfoot-Smith, the district’s PBIS...
Bibb School District hosts Safety Summit before students head back to school
MACON, Ga. — Six days before their students head back to school, Bibb County School leaders and emergency response teams held a safety summit. Thursday, administration and members from emergency response agencies met at the Professional Learning Center to talk about safety protocols. One of the key topics was...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step"...
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
Northside Middle School gets students ready for school year with free haircuts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We're just days away from the start of school for Houston County students. As they grab their backpacks and prepare to hit the hallways, Northside Middle is hoping to help parents check one more thing off the list-- haircuts. Northside Middle School's Assistant Principal William...
Houston County Schools hosts opening ceremony for 2022-23 school year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County held their opening session this morning ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year next week. The event featured performances by Perry High School’s Air Force JROTC color guard and the schools’ music teachers singing the national anthem. “We are...
Eastman unveils new mural to honor veterans
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Eastman has a new mural dedicated to local veterans. Non-profit organization “Leave it Better” partnered with the American Legion Post 126 to create a mural representing all military branches. It was funded by people in the community, businesses and organizations....
Eastman artist hopes to bring healing to families affected by school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
EASTMAN, Ga. — Sometimes, tragedy has a way of tearing folks apart. After a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 21 students, an Eastman man, his team, and his community are hoping art will bring them back together. 1,200 miles away from Uvalde, Texas, Sean Peacock read headlines...
'I have fallen in love with this great city': New superintendent Dan Sims commemorates the start of the school year
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools held its District Convocation this morning at Luther Williams Field in Macon. With just one week until the first day of school, the event was meant to welcome faculty and teachers back and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the school district. Dr. Dan...
Church renames street in honor of retiring pastor
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "It's a grand celebration," says Lead Servant Eddie D. Smith, Sr., Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church. "We sought to have this done years ago," Smith, retiring this year after serving the church and community for half of a century, says that having the street and one of the church's buildings named after him is a great recognition. "When Jack Ellis was mayor, he did everything he could to help us become recognized," he adds. "Nothing happens before time."
Back To School: When do your kids get back on the bus?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Are you looking forward to seeing your way-too-fast growing young ones take the next step in their academic journey but aren't quite sure when that next step takes place? Don't worry, friends! WGXA has got you covered. We will also have Back-To-School coverage for you next...
'It's a mission': Dublin JOY Clinic marks 10 years of serving those without health insurance
DUBLIN, Ga. — Health care can be expensive, especially if you don't have insurance. There's a clinic in Dublin that's worked for the past 10 years to serve Laurens County folks who can't afford health insurance. Joseph Fuller has received care from JOY Health clinics for more than two...
Mayor Lester Miller recommends 2-mill cut for Macon-Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners are scheduled to vote next Tuesday on a two mill cut in the property tax rate. That's according to a news release from Macon-Bibb County. They say Mayor Lester Miller will ask the commission down from about $19.9 per thousand to $17.9 per...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
'Great meaning': Congregation honors retiring Macon pastor with street, building renaming
MACON, Ga. — After 50 years of service, a longtime Macon pastor will soon retire, but before Macedonia Church Pastor Eddie D. Smith, Sr. has his last day serving, his congregation wanted to honor him. They decided to rename part of Second Street after the pastor, and had another...
Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump is 'demanding justice' for Brianna Grier
MACON, Ga. — Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who has worked on cases for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breanna Taylor, will be highlighting the case of Brianna Grier. She's the Hancock County woman who was critically injured while in the custody of sheriff's deputies this month. Crump held...
