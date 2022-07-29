Terrance ‘Terry’ Yahnke

www.gmtoday.com
James A. Gavin
James A. Gavin, 59, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. He was born in West Bend on June 15, 1963, the son of Dale and Anita (Friede) Gavin. James worked as a lineman for Ken Becker and Sons of Lannon. He loved his dogs...
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
Robert R. Schaeffer
Robert R. Schaeffer, 70, of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born in West Bend on September 19, 1951, the son of Albert and Mildred (Hansen) Schaeffer. On July 6, 1974, Bob married Anna H. Kutz in West Bend. He...
Billie Kay Coursume
Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.
Ann Marie Saugstad
March 2, 1941 - July 24, 2022. Ann Marie Saugstad (nee Incha), our angel, was born March 2, 1941, in Antigo to Michael and Henrietta (Wachal) Incha. She passed peacefully on July 24, 2022, at the age of 81. Her elementary education was at Eau Claire School in the Town of Ackley and she graduated from Antigo High School in 1958. She went on to receive her 2-year teaching certificate from Langlade County Teacher’s College. While teaching grades 1-6 at Sunrise School in Marion, she graduated from Stevens Point State College with a lifetime license teaching degree.
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
A ‘hero’ in more ways than one
OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
A treasure trove of finds
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost. Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a...
Brookfield chamber holds open house
WAUWATOSA — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held an open house on Tuesday for 1st and Bowl, 2969 N. 114th St., Wauwatosa. It included fun games such as Bags, Nerf Gun Wars, Basketball Connect Four, and, of course, Football Bowling. There was complimentary food and drinks, and America’s...
Team bonding a focal point for Spartans
The West Bend West girls volleyball team has been working on building trust during a busy summer. The Spartans participated at the Marquette Team camp, hosted five of their own volleyball camps, and have participated in the Homestead and Sting summer leagues. Head coach Debbie Butschlick said that when it...
