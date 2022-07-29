Terrance ‘Terry’ Yahnke

Billie Kay Coursume, nee Tanger, of Hartford passed away on July 27, 2022. She was 78. Billie was born on October 2, 1943, to Harold and Gertrude Tanger in Kenosha. She grew up in Doylestown and attended Columbus High for two years, then graduated from Muskego High School in 1961. She worked varying jobs over the years, most notably at the Spartan-Atlantic’s department store sandwich shop, and at Micro-Design doing factory work. When Micro-Design moved operations to California, she went back to school and obtained an Associate Degree, with honors, in Accounting from Moraine Park Technical College.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO