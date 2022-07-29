Watch out for scams as lottery jackpot swells

www.wxpr.org
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
Experts: What To Do With Your Money if You Win the Lottery
Winning a life-changing amount in the lottery, whether it's six figures on a scratch-off ticket or megamillions in the Powerball drawing, could give you the financial freedom you desire. Pay off all...
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off
A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it.
Mega Millions $1 billion-plus lottery jackpot: Will winning make you happier or not?
Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1.2 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, some experts say the emotional and mental costs of winning such a massive cash bonanza have to be taken into account when measuring money and its effect on happiness. One stressor associated to...
New York Islanders buy $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets as jackpot reaches $1.2 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.2 billion and everyone wants a piece of the pie. Everyone, including the New York Islanders, which purchased $50,000 in tickets, the team announced. Why $50,000? Apparently, the figure is in honor of the team’s 50th anniversary. Per Newsday’s Andrew Gross:
$1.28 billion Mega Millions pot awaits winner
For the third time in the history of the national lottery game, Mega-Millions, the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion to $1.28 billion at the last report. At the current rate, it would register as the second largest jackpot in the lottery’s history, only behind 2018’s drawing that awarded $1.5 billion.
Virginia Retiree Strikes A $250K Lottery Win After Playing Numbers He Saw In A Dream
For one Virginia man, dreams do come true. When Alonzo Coleman woke up from a dream, he would remember these lottery numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18. And the rest is history. WTVR reported that the Henrico retiree became $250,000 richer from striking big in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game — all because he followed his dream.
Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing
Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
What are the largest lottery jackpots in history?
While most of us can only dream of winning the lottery, a few people have done it. Here are some of the largest lottery jackpots in history, provided by The Associated Press:. The world’s biggest lottery jackpot was split three ways, giving each winner $528 million apiece. The tickets were sold in Chino Hills, California; Melbourne Beach, Florida; and Munford, Tennessee.
Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets hoping to share prize with employees
50,000 Mega Millions tickets were bought by the CEO of the fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, one for each of his workers, and he has pledged to split the $810 million prize if they win it.
Lucky Australian woman wins second lottery jackpot in two months
July 25 (UPI) -- An Australian woman seems to have luck on her side after she won two lottery jackpots in as many months. The unnamed woman from the Gold Coast suburb of Nerang, won consecutive AU$100,000 jackpots this past June and July, according to Australia's lottery holding company, The Lott.
Fast food founder doubles down and drops another $100,000 on lottery tickets, again promises to share winnings with employees
The Mega Millions payout now stands at $1.1 billion.
Raising Cane's CEO buys Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50K employees
As the Mega Millions jackpot rises to an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, one restaurant chain is getting in on the action – for all its employees. Raising Cane’s CEO AJ Kumaran told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the company bought 50,000 lottery tickets, one for each employee.
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Americans share how they'd spend their fortunes if they won $1 billion jackpot
WASHINGTON – Americans told Fox News how they would spend their fortunes if they won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. "If I win the Mega Millions, baby, I'm gonna turn it up," one woman, Chickay, told Fox News. "Dr. Miami, I'm gonna get me a brand new G-Wagon."
Maryland woman wins $101,340 -- her third lottery jackpot in six years
July 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected a $101,340 prize from the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game after previously winning lottery prizes of $30,000 and $35,671. The 49-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials that she and her husband placed a Superfecta wager for 20 races on...
