ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Iron Bridge in Shelburne Falls reopen after car fire

By Jenna Reyes
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Greenwich St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters respond to a two alarm fire on 17 Greenwich St. Started as a garage fire but spread into 2.5 story building. No injuries reported at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire

Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelburne Falls, MA
Accidents
City
Buckland, MA
City
Shelburne Falls, MA
Shelburne Falls, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Iron Bridge#Iron#Accident#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday. When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Single-Vehicle Crash Significantly Damages Building In Pittsfield

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in western Massachusetts, causing extensive damage. Authorities in Berkshire County responded to a report that a vehicle crashed into a building located at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Truck Crashes Into Former Johnny's Beach Club

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A pickup truck crashed into the former Johnny’s Beach Club on Wednesday night, taking down the front of the building. The crash into the empty building at 87 Wahconah St. occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Two people who were in the vehicle were taken to...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy