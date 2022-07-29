Iron Bridge in Shelburne Falls reopen after car fire

www.westernmassnews.com
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Greenwich St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters respond to a two alarm fire on 17 Greenwich St. Started as a garage fire but spread into 2.5 story building. No injuries reported at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Worcester, WCVB reports. The was reported on I-290 East in Worcester just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to a Tweet from MassDOT. The two right lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the...
Register Citizen
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WCVB
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash on Interstate 290, Massachusetts State Police said. The two vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. on I-290 east in Worcester near exit 24, state police said. Two people in a 2001 Nissan Frontier -- a 65-year-old...
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
Two people have died after their pickup truck rolled over on I-290 in Worcester, NECN reports. The victims were identified as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, the outlet said citing Massachusetts State Police. Their identities were not officially released. Another vehicle was also involved...
WORCESTER — Two Connecticut residents were killed Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24 in a rollover crash with another car. State troopers who responded to the scene identified the deceased as New Britain, Connecticut, residents — a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female. ...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Athol man killed after car falls off jack during repairs
ATHOL, Mass. — The family of a man killed while working under a car in Athol Wednesday hopes awareness of their tragedy prevents another family’s heartache. Michael Horne, Sr., was repairing his son’s car in the driveway when the car fell off the jack and pinned him.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
WCAX
Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday. When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.
Neighbors and firefighters rescue pets as fire devastates Auburn home
AUBURN — Neighbors and firefighters came to the rescue Saturday afternoon after two pets were trapped in a three-alarm fire that scorched the garage and above crawl space of a home on Pickering Street. The fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. ...
NBC Connecticut
Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said. The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
westernmassnews.com
Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Single-Vehicle Crash Significantly Damages Building In Pittsfield
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in western Massachusetts, causing extensive damage. Authorities in Berkshire County responded to a report that a vehicle crashed into a building located at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.
iBerkshires.com
Truck Crashes Into Former Johnny's Beach Club
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A pickup truck crashed into the former Johnny’s Beach Club on Wednesday night, taking down the front of the building. The crash into the empty building at 87 Wahconah St. occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Two people who were in the vehicle were taken to...
