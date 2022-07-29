Lad Used Tactic To Sneak Into Nightclubs Aged 17 Using The Daily Mail Newspaper

www.ladbible.com
Disgusted Woman Claims Asda Café Served Daughter Chips That Tasted Like 'Horse Poo'
After taking her daughter to an Asda Café for a treat, one mum is 'furious' saying they served her daughter chips that smelled and tasted of 'rotting horse manure'. The Essex mum vented her anger on Facebook, and wished to remain anonymous after the failed trip with her daughter, 'P'.
Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple
The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
Man slams ‘shocking’ airline sandwich served onboard Jet2 flight
A Jet2 passenger has shared his disappointment with a sandwich served to him on a recent flight, calling it “shocking”. Alex Holowko took to TikTok to do an “expectation versus reality” comparison between the airline’s food marketing and the actual product he was given. “The...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Passengers went into 'meltdown' as two unauthorised travellers removed from TUI flight
A mum has told how passengers on an aircraft screamed and cried after two people were removed from a TUI flight. Lara Beasley said people were left anguished as the incident unfolded. The 42-year-old said it took more than half an hour to take the passengers, which the pilot confirmed...
Plane passengers receive chilling death threats & pics of creepy skeletons before take-off as pilot delays Spain flight
PASSENGERS boarding a plane received death threats on their phone along with chilling images of skulls - prompting the flight captain to postpone take-off. Italian police were alerted after some of the 147 passengers on a Vueling flight from Rome Fiumicino airport to Alicante, Spain, received a message in Ethiopian Amharic containing death threats with haunting images.
Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'
A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm
A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
Commonwealth Games Cycling Abandoned After Fan Left Covered In Blood By Horror Crash
A cycling event at the Commonwealth Games has been abandoned after a high-speed crash left riders injured and a fan covered in blood. The incident took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London today (31 July), when English cyclist Matt Walls went over the barrier at the side of the track and flew into the crowd along with his bike.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
Airline sent US couple's missing bags to their hotel on a remote Scottish island 5 days after they checked out
Aer Lingus and Eagle Aviation sent the Bayers' luggage to their hotel in Iona. By then, they were on the other side of the country in Edinburgh.
Secret trick Ryanair pilots use if passengers are behaving wildly on a flight
A RYANAIR pilot has revealed the clever trick they will sometimes use to deal with difficult or wild passengers on planes. While it is rare that trouble breaks out among travellers on board, there are still instances when cabin crew need to intervene to calm people down. In order to...
I’m a flight attendant and we swear by a £11 ‘life-changing’ hack when travelling
FLIGHT attendants have revealed their “life-changing” hack when travelling – and it costs you just £11. The clever gadget, which many crew swear by, helps make the airport experience much easier. The Riemot Luggage Travel Drink holder is made to attach to the handles of a...
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
Drunk man on plane tried to kick out the window before being subdued by marines
A drunk man allegedly tried to kick out the windows of a plane flying from London to Los Angeles and it is the stupidest thing we've heard all week. The man, believed to be British because of course he was, reportedly got aggressive with flight attendants and rampaged around the plane before a group of marines on board subdued him.
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out
Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?
You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
A disabled woman was stuck on a plane for an hour while the cleaners worked around her
Keri McIntyre says she was left waiting for another hour in a basement room with no phone signal and treated in a "dehumanising" way.
