Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore looks like he could be a difference-maker

Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday
Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Complex
Patrick Mahomes Says He Finds Criticism of Black Quarterbacks ‘Weird’
With Kyler Murray facing backlash over the study clause in his new contract, Patrick Mahomes isn’t shying away from blasting critics for their unfair treatment of Black quarterbacks. While speaking with reporters on Friday after the Kansas City Chiefs finished a training camp practice, Mahomes was asked about the...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shut out of 7 shots at training camp
Things have been pretty calm so far at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Some of the things that have stood out include how well rookie wide receiver George Pickens has played or how safety Damontae Kazee has played in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick. But there is something else to consider that...
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27
On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement. In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur. “As I approach getting ready for my seventh training...
Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley
Seemingly every year, the Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the best recruiting classes in America. Part of that has to do with the allure and prestige of the university, with its rich football tradition. That alone makes the Crimson Tide a powerhouse recruiting, as many high school athletes’ top choice. But even some athletes […] The post Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Bear Trubisky impresses in Thursday training camp
Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws. Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice. According to a Pittsburgh reporter,...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
USC superstar commit Malachi Nelson shocks Lincoln Riley with decision to visit Texas A&M
USC standout commit QB Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to see Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The news comes justIt days after Nelson surpassed Arch Manning as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class. He previously was committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, when Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Norman for Southern California, he essentially took the top recruit with him.
Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33
After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24
An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.
NFL Team Cuts Kicker After He Hit Former Cowboys Coach With Errant Kick
On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a veteran kicker and released rookie kicker Andrew Mevis. The decision came after Meavis reportedly wildly missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups. One of those kicks hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo. Don't worry about Campo, though, he's...
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
