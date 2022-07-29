ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

By Vicksburg Post Staff
 2 days ago
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who apparently was in the need for a new pair of shoes.

Vicksburg Police report that officers responded to the report of a burglary of a residence on Avenue C in a neighborhood near downtown.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim stated someone kicked in the door to the residence and stole two pairs of shoes.

No other information was released by VPD.

The case is currently under investigation.

Comments / 8

Mama4paws
2d ago

Shoes the only thing stolen. 2 pair humm Wonder if they are tennis shoes. They can get expensive. Hope they are the right size.

Reply(4)
5
