www.gmtoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Craig A. Roberts
“He’s such a nice guy” is the comment made by so many people who have met Craig Roberts. Craig Anthony Roberts, age 58, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after battling polycystic kidney and liver disease for many years. Craig was born on August 17,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert R. Schaeffer
Robert R. Schaeffer, 70, of Campbellsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born in West Bend on September 19, 1951, the son of Albert and Mildred (Hansen) Schaeffer. On July 6, 1974, Bob married Anna H. Kutz in West Bend. He...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Lynn Kallas
Mary Lynn Kallas, 81, of Waukesha, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy Engel. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; fishing with her husband, Jack; going to casinos and time with her grandchildren, especially her little “love bugs.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brian William McDonald
Oct. 26, 1950 - July 26, 2022. Brian William McDonald, “Bigmac,” 71, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950, in North Dakota to Ralph and Donna (nee Hatton) McDonald. Brian graduated from Greendale High in 1968. Brian was a U.S. Vietnam Air Force Veteran and a proud member of Lt. Ray Dickop Post 36 and VFW Post 1393. He then was a Wisconsin State Trooper for Washington and Dodge County for 28 years. Brian loved watching trains, fishing at his lake home and kidding his grandkids.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Edward P. Wagner
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
A treasure trove of finds
TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost. Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ‘hero’ in more ways than one
OCONOMOWOC — David Helke is something of a celebrity in Oconomowoc. He’s been working at the Fox Brothers’ Piggly Wiggly since before it moved across Brown Street to its current location 25 years ago. Helke, 53, has Down syndrome. He didn’t let that hold him back and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County ranked 5th in resident purchasing power in state
WASHINGTON COUNTY — SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on the purchasing power of residents in each county in the nation. According to the study, Washington County ranks fifth in Wisconsin, and 514th in the country. For the study SmartAsset wanted to find the areas where the average living...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bret Micheals and special guest Frank Ray hit the main stage Friday night at the 2022 Washington County Fair
Bret Michaels headlined Friday night at the 2022 Washington County Fair with special guest Frank Ray. Ray, a country singer known for his 2021 hit "Country'd Look Good on You," also played the new single "Somebody Else's Whiskey." Michaels, who rose to fame as the frontman of the glam metal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Team bonding a focal point for Spartans
The West Bend West girls volleyball team has been working on building trust during a busy summer. The Spartans participated at the Marquette Team camp, hosted five of their own volleyball camps, and have participated in the Homestead and Sting summer leagues. Head coach Debbie Butschlick said that when it...
Comments / 0