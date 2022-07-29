ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Mackinaw music: Conkling Park to host quartets

By The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
MACKINAW CITY — The Sashay Quartet from Traverse City will be on stage for an 8 p.m. concert on Friday, July 29 at the Roth Performance Shell. The group, formed in early 2006, features four fun-seeking women who love to sing. Sashay is a quartet registered with Sweet Adelines International.

According to the foursome, “...we are all in it for the fun and glory of singing — it's good for the soul and always puts a smile on our faces and the faces of those we sing to.”

Singing four-part a cappella harmony, the quartet includes Sandy Scarbrough, tenor; Deb Densmore, lead; Marie Koltvedt, baritone; and Jill Watson, bass.

The men take over at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 when the MonTAJJ (pronounced “montage”) Quartet will perform. This new senior quartet from the Great Lakes Chorus has an unusual pedigree — members must be at least 55 years of age and the sum of the ages of all four members has to be greater than 240 years.

In some musical organizations, members age out; this group has aged in with lead singer Jamie Carey, James Masalskis on bass, tenor Alan Coombs and baritone Tom Ennis meeting all age requirements.

The TAJJ in MonTAJJ Quartet stands for Tom, Alan, Jamie and James.

A third concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and will feature the regular performance of the Straits Area Concert Band, under the direction of Doug White.

Music in Mackinaw is hosted by a volunteer committee that operates under the auspices of the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Mackinaw City. Local businesses and private community benefactors fund the performances by contributing to The Straits Area Community Foundation.

