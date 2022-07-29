ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

CNN

How to help Kentucky flood victims

Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 25 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
The Associated Press

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
NBC News

Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall

Tonight, eastern Kentucky was hit again with up to three more inches of rain. Isolated flood threats have plagued the region, which is still recovering from the devastating floods. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited the disaster zone. The governor says more than 600 people have been rescued by air alone since the flood began. So far, 28 Kentuckians have died. 70 trailers bought during December’s destructive tornadoes were moved to the flood zone to house the displaced.July 31, 2022.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
NBC News

19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

At least 19 people have been killed after a storm in Kentucky caused severe flash floods and mudslides. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said six of the victims are children. President Biden declared the region a major disaster zone and is promising to send federal aid. Crews are out with dogs searching for bodies in the devastation.July 29, 2022.
WKYT 27

People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
wpde.com

Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
WSAZ

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
