Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says

How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 25 people and could leave hundreds without homes. Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll is expected to rise and the destruction is far from over.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
More rain expected in eastern Kentucky, already walloped by deadly floods
Gov. Andy Beshear pledged the state of Kentucky's support in securing housing for residents affected by the flooding and paying for the funerals of the more than two dozen victims ahead of more heavy rain expected this week. “The next couple days are going to continue to be tough, but...
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall
Tonight, eastern Kentucky was hit again with up to three more inches of rain. Isolated flood threats have plagued the region, which is still recovering from the devastating floods. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited the disaster zone. The governor says more than 600 people have been rescued by air alone since the flood began. So far, 28 Kentuckians have died. 70 trailers bought during December’s destructive tornadoes were moved to the flood zone to house the displaced.July 31, 2022.
Death toll in Kentucky floods likely to rise as search efforts continue
The number of victims is expected to continue to grow as recovery and rescue efforts remain ongoing in eastern Kentucky following devastating floods this week. As of Saturday, at least 25 people had died as a result of severe storms that caused record flash flooding as well as mudslides and landslides.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's devastating floods, governor says
Kentucky's governor said the numbers would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. Torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia earlier this week.
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that 26 people have died from flash flooding throughout the state with bodies still being processed. Beshear detailed the state's recovery plan and how FEMA will be assisting residents.July 31, 2022.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding
At least 19 people have been killed after a storm in Kentucky caused severe flash floods and mudslides. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said six of the victims are children. President Biden declared the region a major disaster zone and is promising to send federal aid. Crews are out with dogs searching for bodies in the devastation.July 29, 2022.
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement.
Four siblings among the 28 people killed in devastating Kentucky flooding
Four siblings are among the at least 28 people who have been killed by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The children range in age from two to eight years old. Their cousin, Brittany Trejo, said on Facebook that all four siblings had drowned but their parents, Amber Smith and Riley Noble, had survived.
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
