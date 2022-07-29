ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DJ Chark Building Chemistry with Jared Goff

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16H4s3_0gxO33eg00

Read more on wide receiver DJ Chark getting used to his role in the Detroit Lions' offense.

Wide receiver DJ Chark is in the midst of his first training camp with the Detroit Lions . He joined the Lions on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason.

The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he accumulated 147 receptions, 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 games.

The veteran wideout played in just four games a season ago, after suffering a left ankle injury in the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. He admitted to reporters at training camp practice Thursday that he's still working his way back from the injury.

"It's still a work in progress," Chark expressed. "Every day I come in, I work it a little harder. Today, spending more time (in the training room) before coming out, but I'm the type of the guy that I don't want to let any of these things hinder me. We have a good training staff that put a plan together for me. But, like any other injury, it takes time. But, I like where I'm at, at this point in my recovery."

The LSU product is still not 100 percent healthy, and is still in the process of getting acclimated to the Lions' offense and starting signal-caller Jared Goff .

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound wideout spent the offseason with Goff in California, training with him and a few other Detroit pass-catchers. And, to Chark, the chemistry is building between him and the veteran quarterback.

"(I'm) getting used to the way he throws the ball," Chark said. "He's very consistent with the way he throws. At this point, I kind of know where to expect the ball to be."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

That's a good thing for a guy who is expected to be the go-to deep threat for Goff & Co. in 2022, especially early on in the season while rookie receiver Jameson Williams is on the mend.

Chark, who is equipped at running the entire route tree, is looking forward to not only stretching the field vertically but also horizontally in his first season in Honolulu Blue. According to the Louisiana native, it's something that new Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would like to see him do as a member of the Lions.

"Vertically is cool, but there's so much field to run across horizontally that he allows in this offense, which helps out a lot," Chark said. "If they are in man or match, you can stretch the field on gos and posts, but also crossing routes, where the same guy has to cover you for more distance across the field."

Chark basically only lined up in the "X'" receiver spot in Jacksonville. Despite that being the case, though, he expressed Thursday that he's ready to embrace the challenge of a more diverse role in Johnson's offense.

"I like the challenge of running different routes and being in different spots and not being stuck in one spot for too long of a period," he commented.

Josh Paschal Misses Start of Detroit Lions Training Camp (; 1:11)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
California State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33

After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#The Detroit Lions#Afc#Lsu
TMZ.com

Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!

T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!. The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

USC superstar commit Malachi Nelson shocks Lincoln Riley with decision to visit Texas A&M

USC standout commit QB Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to see Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The news comes justIt days after Nelson surpassed Arch Manning as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class. He previously was committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, when Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Norman for Southern California, he essentially took the top recruit with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson suspension decision gets crucial update with Browns’ training camp underway

Everybody in the NFL world is waiting on the Deshaun Watson suspension announcement. His legal situation has been the main storyline of the offseason, especially for the Cleveland Browns, yet it has been mostly surrounded by rumors and speculation. Most people expect him to be suspended, but it’s unclear how long it will be. And […] The post Deshaun Watson suspension decision gets crucial update with Browns’ training camp underway appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley

Seemingly every year, the Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the best recruiting classes in America. Part of that has to do with the allure and prestige of the university, with its rich football tradition. That alone makes the Crimson Tide a powerhouse recruiting, as many high school athletes’ top choice. But even some athletes […] The post Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy