ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

DHS Watchdog Fails To Notify Congress Over Missing Jan. 6 Texts Of 2 Trump Officials

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0m0h_0gxO2t4400

The Jan. 6, 2021, text messages of two Department of Homeland Security leaders during Donald Trump’s final days as president are missing, The Washington Post reported , citing four unnamed sources and email records.

The government phones of Chad Wolf, former acting DHS secretary, and Ken Cuccinelli, an acting deputy secretary, reportedly were “reset” when they left the government in January 2021, wiping their texts.

The DHS Office of Inspector General was notified of the missing texts in February, but failed to inform Congress and made no efforts to recover the records, the Post reported.

This is not the first time Joseph Cuffari’s office has been criticized for withholding information from congressional lawmakers. Cuffari reportedly knew that Secret Service agents deleted almost all text messages from Jan. 6, 2021 , for months, but did not tell lawmakers until recently.

The chair of the House Jan. 6 committee called the deletions “troubling.”

“It is extremely troubling that the issue of deleted text messages related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol is not limited to the Secret Service, but also includes Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, who were running DHS at the time,” committee Chair Bennie Thompson (R-Miss.) told the Post in a statement.

The missing texts could have helped the panel’s efforts to piece together the events leading up to Jan. 6.

“If the Inspector General had informed Congress, we may have been able to get better records from Senior administration officials regarding one of the most tragic days in our democracy’s history,” Thompson continued.

Cuccinelli was interviewed by the committee in December. He was involved in Trump meetings related to efforts to overturn the election, according to CNN .

The New York Times has reported that Trump instructed his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to call Cuccinelli and inquire about seizing voting machines. Cuccinelli reportedly told Giuliani that DHS did not have the authority do so.

The committee has contacted Wolf, The Associated Press reported .

The latest revelation of missing texts comes as the committee has been zeroing in on Trump’s Cabinet. The panel reportedly interviewed Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s treasury secretary, and Mick Mulvaney, a former White House chief of staff and special envoy to Northern Ireland who resigned following the insurrection.

The committee also is negotiating with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a closed-door interview that could happen as soon as this week, CNN reported .

You can read the full Washington Post story here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Voting Machines#The Washington Post#House#The Secret Service#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Pence Secret Service detail called family members to say goodbye

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives so much that they began calling their family members to say goodbye as rioters bore down on them at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a White House security official. From...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Slate

What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court

New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

Secret Service confirms Jan. 6-related text messages were deleted

Washington — Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the Jan 6. panel, said the Secret Service acknowledged the erasure in a letter Tuesday, detailing how agency phones were migrated to a new system in the weeks after the 2021 attack. Murphy said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

U.S. Justice Department probing Trump's efforts to overturn election - Wash Post

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Donald Trump's actions in its criminal probe of the former president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The Justice Department has been interviewing former White House officials, including the former chief of staff...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

108K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy