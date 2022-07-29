Disability Pride month returns for 2nd year, moves to North Charleston

abcnews4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
Post-Revolutionary War-built house on Charleston peninsula on the market for $6.5M
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Post-Revolutionary War Charleston house on the market for $6.5M. A two-story, post-Revolutionary War house on the Charleston peninsula...
Charleston Co. declares Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County established the week of July 30 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. According to Charleston County Government, on July 12, City Council proclaimed July 30 through August 6 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. “It is important to bring awareness and appreciate this rich culture,” Charleston County said.
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
Nonprofit leads march against gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. led a march against gun violence Saturday in anticipation of the nonprofit’s one year anniversary. The organization was created on July 31, 2021 in honor of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting in North Charleston. “We will never forget […]
Son of fallen Charleston deputy receives special birthday parade from local police, Batman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A beautiful tradition continues. Various Lowcountry police agencies made sure to extend a special happy birthday wish to the son of a fallen Charleston County deputy on Saturday. "Happy Birthday Tyler! We hope we were able to show you that you and your family will...
‘Operation Move Out’ begins downtown Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual event in the city of Charleston to help manage an increase in trash and discarded household goods during a time of increased rental turnover begins Friday morning. “Operation Move Out” is an annual collection program by the city to manage the increase of trash...
Charlamagne tha God leads Black male mental health tour in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tour focusing on mental health for Black males is stopping in the Lowcountry. Living Hope Productions is presenting the "Just Heal, Bro" tour with Charlamagne tha God and his organization, Mental Wealth Alliance, over the weekend. "Charlamagne's commitment to amplifying critical conversations and...
August events hosted by Charleston County Parks
Aug. 5 from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Relax and enjoy traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude from Crucial Fiya in the beautiful outdoor setting of James Island County Park. Bring your chair or blanket and rock the night away! Food, beverages, and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Music begins at 8 p.m. Visit ccprc.com or call (843) 795-4386 for more information.
Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
‘Operation Move Out’ begins in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s multi-day “Operation Move Out” kicked off Friday morning allowing tenants to place bulk trash items by the curb for same-day pickup. Tenants are asked to place bulk trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. each morning for same-day pick-up. The initiative began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and runs […]
Lowcountry Mental Health Conference celebrates 10th year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Around 1,300 people attended the Lowcountry Mental Health Conference over the span of three days at the Gaillard Center. More than 90 booths were set up for the conference, all for one thing: to talk about mental health. "Mental health is for all of us....
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Hicks: Help wanted at the most important place people call for help
The man has called 911 to report that he's in serious mental health distress. He needs help. He says his family is harassing him, outpatient care isn’t working, and he can't handle it. He’s “begging” EMS and the police to take him to a good psychiatric care facility.
SCGOP holding annual Silver Elephant Gala Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A long-standing event hosted by the South Carolina GOP is returning on Friday, July 29. Politics: Cunningham seeking several debates with McMaster ahead of Election Day. Republican leaders, officials, and activists are gathering in Columbia for the 55th annual Silver Elephant Gala. House Republican Leader...
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Help is available right now for South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. But the state’s housing authority and power companies are telling people to not wait and fall too far behind before seeking it. The federal government has sent hundreds of...
Cosgrove Ave closed at Northbridge Saturday evening
UPDATE: As of 6:30 Saturday evening, North Charleston Police say the road has reopened. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes traveling in both directions are closed due to an incident on Saturday evening. According to North Charleston Police, both ‘sides’ of Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge are blocked to an incident. Details on the reported […]
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
'We Carry Their Crosses' march taking place to honor local gun violence victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A march to honor lives lost to gun violence is taking place in North Charleston on Saturday. The S.A.V.E. North Charleston "We Carry Their Crosses" March for Life is happening from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participants will march with more than 100 crosses,...
