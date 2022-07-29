Tencent's Overseas Ambitions Faces Resistance From India: Report

We are past the halfway mark of the June quarter reporting season, going by the number of S&P 500 companies that have reported their earnings. Q2 Reporting Season Thus Far: About 56% of S&P 500 companies have released their financial results, with 73% reporting earnings beats and 66% revenue beats, FactSet said in its weekly Earnings Insight report. The second-quarter blended earnings growth rate for S&P 500 companies is 6%, the lowest since the 4% growth for the fourth quarter of 2020, the firm said.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO