Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe

Healthy Snack and Shake Shop Opening Soon in Utica
I like to think of myself as a decently in shape person. I go to an incredible gym that gets me really pushing myself when I work out, but the one thing I will admit that I struggle with is nutrition. We live in such a food-centric area, there's only...
Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open
The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
Romesentinel.com
Final note for Drums Along the Mohawk?
ROME — Organizers of the annual Drums Along the Mohawk drum and bugle corps event, formerly held at Rome Free Academy Stadium on Turin Street, officially announced their retirement. In an announcement posted on the Drums Along the Mohawk Facebook page, organizers said they had officially stepped down from...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
localsyr.com
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Romesentinel.com
Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back
CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
Popular Long Island YouTube Star Shines The Spotlight On Utica’s Chicken Riggies
If you love learning new recipes on YouTube, maybe you've watched the Sip and Feast channel. Recently this popular show put the spotlight on Utica Chicken Riggies. For those that don't know, Jim is the creator and brains behind the Sip and Feast brand. When you watch on Youtube, he is the cook, photographer, videographer, father, and husband.
WKTV
Former WKTV anchor signs copies of book at Big Apple
NEW HARTFORD, NY – Former WKTV news anchor, and now author, Bill Worden, was at Big Apple Music in New Hartford Saturday, signing copies of his book, "A Kansas Love Story". In the book, Worden not only discusses his career as a reporter and anchor, but also how a young lady in a Kansas Woolworth’s - Janna Broadbooks - became the love of his life.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Michael Carbonaro Bringing The Tricks and Laughs To Central New York This Fall
There were some weekends growing up that the only thing I would do would be watch reruns of two specific shows: Impractical Jokers, followed by the Carbonaro Effect. TruTV did a really good job of branding the two shows together - you would constantly see promos for the other during each show.
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
The Utica Zoo’s New Exhibit Is An Un-Bear-ably Fun Time
This latest addition to the Utica Zoo is something that will both entertain and educate your kids this summer. The Utica Zoo has officially installed a new Story Walk, developed by the Oneida Indian Nation and Colgate University, in the children's section of the zoo. Visitors can now follow, interact, and learn the story of The Legend of How the Bear Lost His Tail while visiting the animal exhibits at the zoo.
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
200 Cyclists To Stop In Utica On 500 Mile Ride To End Cancer
Riders are just starting to arrive in Utica from their starting point in Staten Island, halfway on their 559-mile-long journey to Niagara Falls, New York as part of the Empire State Ride to End Cancer. At 2:00pm only a handful of the 205 cyclists have arrived but Director of Special...
Yes! You Can Smoke Pot at the New York State Fair in Syracuse
Next month the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse will be underway. There are some amazing concerts, games, exhibits, and fair food plus if you are a recreational marijuana user, there's a place for you too. You Can't Just Smoke Anywhere. The Great New York State Fair has strict...
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida issues online water payment alert
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The City of Oneida is urging caution to residents who are making online payments on their water bills. They are warning residents that a third-party company, doxo.com, is collecting payments for the City of Oneida water bills. This website, doxo.com, is not an affiliate or endorsed...
Do Ten Rounds Of Jose Cuervo With This Country Star In Boonville
Get ready to do the 'Watermelon Crawl' up to Boonville this weekend for a country concert like no other. Country legend Tracy Byrd is making his way to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair for a killer performance on July 30th. He's excited to be coming back to Upstate New York for the first time in over two-decades.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
