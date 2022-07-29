Deadlines approaching for SD State Fair open class entries

mitchellnow.com
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
South Dakota teen completes grueling 100-mile horse race
Emma Christopherson is a 19-year-old from Mitchell, South Dakota, and she's crazy, by her own admission.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
KELOLAND TV
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
KELOLAND TV
Gas prices lowering in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are starting to get some relief at the pump. Gas prices have been going down slowly — right now the national average is $4.26. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week. According to AAA,...
amazingmadison.com
Madison DQ sells 32,490 blizzards for Miracle Treat Day
It was another great year of blizzard and coupon sales at the Madison Dairy Queen. A total of 32,490 blizzards and coupons were sold as part of this year’s Miracle Treat Day. With Thursday’s more than 32-thousand blizzards sold this year, it brings the grand total to more than...
mitchellnow.com
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion
PIERRE, S.D. – The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is generating a buzz throughout the nation. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached rare heights, ranking as the second highest in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest among all U.S. Lottery jackpots. The largest Mega...
more955.com
Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX
Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
gowatertown.net
Eleven South Dakota counties holding sobriety checkpoints in August
PIERRE, S.D. – Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
South Dakota completes update of Missing Persons website
An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s ‘inherently divisive concepts’ head to a hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Education Standards will publicly consider proposed rules regarding the governor’s ban on “inherently divisive concepts” in South Dakota K-12 schools. The August 22 teleconference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. An executive order that Governor Kristi...
ravellettepublications.com
Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton
The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
mitchellnow.com
SDABA Class B State Tournament Bracket released
MITCHELL — The 2022 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Cadwell Park. On Sunday, the SDABA held a live stream to unveil this year’s tournament bracket, seen below:. Kool98.com and KUQL FM 98.3 will be broadcasting ALL games for the Plankinton...
KELOLAND TV
Former Sanford surgeon Asfora disciplined by SD med board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board. Dr. Wilson Asfora was named in a 2016 civil case filed by two of his colleagues, which...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller wanted Vargo out as state’s attorney
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state senator who was excused from the Legislature’s decisions that removed Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general has since been agitating against his temporary replacement. Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, signed and helped circulate a petition calling for the resignation of Mark...
Pups rescued from South Dakota reservation looking for forever home
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — A number of dogs rescued from a wildfire near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota are now in the Twin Cities, looking for forever homes. Ruff Start Rescue executive director Azure Davis says Pine Ridge is home to thousands of stray animals, as food, water and shelter are already a challenge for some residents of the reservation.
KELOLAND TV
FBI investigating damage to substation for Keystone Pipeline
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Damage to an East River Electric transformer that supplies power to the Keystone Pipeline is under investigation by the FBI, county and East River officials said. Beadle County Sheriff Doug Solem said because the type of crime involved an energy substation, the case was...
