Rutgers football camp preview: 5 Scarlet Knights X-factors in 2022

Rutgers basketball adds late commit, solidifies roster for 2022-2023 season
The Rutgers basketball program has completed its 2022-23 roster with a late July commitment. Antonio Chol, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Minnesota Prep, announced his pledge to the Scarlet Knights on Friday. He will enter the program as a member of the 2022 class, joining signees Derek Simpson and Antwone Wilfolk for their first seasons in Piscataway this winter.
Rutgers could be contender for Bronny James, son of Lakers’ LeBron James, report says
Rutgers basketball is reportedly interested in an elite recruit with an iconic name. The Scarlet Knights are among the teams pursuing Bronny James, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and the son of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James, according to the New York Times. Head coach Steve Pikiell’s program is “making an unexpected push to recruit James,” the report said.
Why Eagles’ Miles Sanders is looking for people to put some respect on his name
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders left the huddle and lined up in the Eagles backfield, placing his hands on his thighs and began listening to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ cadence. On the snap of the ball, Sanders thrust forward, accepting the ball in his midsection and finding a lane opened up in the middle of the offensive line, speeding down the field for a long run.
Yankees ‘focused’ on starting pitching before trade deadline, willing to part with 1 of top prospects for their ‘main man’
Brian Cashman is on the clock. The New York Yankees general manager has until 6 p.m. ET Tuesday to improve his roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “They still want another starting pitcher with their eyes...
Yankees talk about Juan Soto trade, but Nationals are ‘focused elsewhere,’ MLB insider says
To dream the impossible dream. The Washington Nationals are running out of time to trade outfielder Juan Soto before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. Several big-market clubs have been linked in rumors to Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract before the All-Star break. Among then are the...
AL East rival ‘among the favorites’ to trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. It’s no secret the New York Yankees are looking to trade outfielder Joey Gallo before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. Believe it or not, there’s a market for Gallo, who’s hitting .159 this season. BUY...
Mets would ‘love’ to trade for Nationals slugger
Yes, the New York Mets are interested in trading for a Washington Nationals slugger. No, it isn’t two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “The Mets, who will have Jacob deGrom make his season debut Tuesday, are among...
Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton ‘moving needle’; Zack Britton, Luis Severino big steps on tap
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone passed on some encouraging injury updates prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. Injury: Left Achilles tendonitis. Status: 10-day injured list backdated to July 24. Missed games: 8 (counting Sunday). The latest: Resting since going on the IL,...
Yankees roll over Royals, 8-2, Aaron Judge blasts 42nd home run | Rapid Reaction
NEW YORK - If anyone has a scouting report on Aaron Judge - one that could actually slow his current home run surge - the Royals would like to hear from you. They’ve been battered all weekend by the Yankees and are trying to avoid getting flattened by the big man again today, not to mention being spared a sweep by the Yankees.
Yankees re-sign 2 veteran pitchers, send Richard Rodriguez to Triple-A
NEW YORK — The Yankees made a trio of moves with veteran relief pitchers at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Friday. They re-signed right-handers Ryan Weber and Shane Greene. They also assigned righty Richard Rodriguez to Triple-A. Weber has pitched well in his short big-league action this year. In three...
Don’t bet against Aaron Judge (42 home runs) catching Yankees legends Roger Maris and Babe Ruth | Klapisch
NEW YORK – Aaron Judge doesn’t want to hear your projections and math calculations. They bore him. Matching Judge’s home run pace to Roger Maris’ is MLB’s biggest story, but his day to day agenda is considerably more granular. Forget history, is Judge’s suggestion. He’s...
Yankees hold first Old Timers’ Day since 2019 - but without Derek Jeter
NEW YORK – It was (sort of) a trip down memory lane at the Stadium on Saturday, when the Yankees held their first Old Timers’ Day since 2019. But the ceremony was limited to speeches and JumboTron videos – no game – and many of the franchise’s iconic players were missing, notably Derek Jeter.
Yankees, Mets ‘talking’ to Cubs about trade deadline deal
The Big Apple bullpen battle is on. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and New York Mets GM Billy Eppler are chasing the same reliever ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “The Cubs...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone puts Aaron Judge in class with Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr.
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone thought for a moment and ran through is playing career: He played with Ken Griffey Jr. He also played with Miguel Cabrera and Hanley Ramirez. He remembered that playing against Barry Bonds was like witnessing talent “in another stratosphere.”. Then Boone...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Bruce Springsteen tour 2023: Where to buy tickets on the secondary market
Tickets are officially available for all Bruce Springsteen 2023 U.S. concerts. Problem is, they quickly sold out for just about every concert, which means you’ll have to buy off the secondary market if you want to see The Boss live next year. You can search on verified resale sites...
Doggie facials. Canine cardio. While owners are away, N.J. pups are living large.
Luna Bella is living her best doggie life. The 2 1/2-year-old mixed dog breed is a familiar presence at the Morris Animal Inn, which touts itself as a luxury resort and spa for pets. She spent three nights at the inn’s new location in Montville last Friday while her owner vacationed in upstate New York.
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
How New Jersey City University went from $108M surplus to ‘financial emergency’
Sue Henderson may one day be remembered as a hero, the New Jersey City University president who made a bold gamble that paid off. Or she may someday be recalled as the president whose decisions of expanding east, west and south helped plunge the school into financial turmoil.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
