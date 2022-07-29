ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

2 men accused of assaulting photojournalist covering animal mistreatment in NC

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqdqX_0gxO1rKp00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are accused of attacking a FOX8 photojournalist on Thursday while covering a story about a dog boarding facility in Davidson County that the State of North Carolina cited for animal mistreatment.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest and is close to making a second arrest.

Rifle found inside maintenance closet at Fort Mill apartment complex

Marshall Lee Everhart now faces a list of charges, including assault serious bodily injury, second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

Our photojournalist was shooting video outside Pretty Paws Country Club on Cecil Street in Davidson County when he was attacked.

The State of NC has fined the dog boarding facility $1,400 for mistreatment. The state agriculture department says officials received a couple of complaints about the facility.

When investigators went to check out Pretty Paws, they found 12 dogs housed in an outdoor facility without employee supervision.

There was only one water bowl for the dogs, and it was overturned, leaving the animals with no water.

They also found 19 dogs housed in another play area with one employee. There was one water bowl with no water in it.

Man, teen charged with voluntary manslaughter after Eden shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

Several other water receptacles were found to be damaged as well. The state previously cited pretty paws for the same violations.

The investigation also found that after two dogs were separated for fighting, one was seriously injured and was not taken to a veterinarian.

The state claims the kennel called one owner to pick up a sick dog.

When the owner took the dog to a vet, the dog tested positive for THC, which is the substance in cannabis that causes a person to get high.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
FOX8 News

Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in shooting at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they arrived, police found […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Photojournalist#Violent Crime#The State Of Nc
wccbcharlotte.com

East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Woman killed in West Gate City Boulevard shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been killed following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business. Employees told responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Burlington man shot shortly after altercation, taken to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is recovering from injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. According to a news release, just before 6 a.m. Burlington police, fire, and Alamance County EMS were called to the 700 block of Ross Street regarding the shooting. When they arrived, police officers found...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate death at Randolph County Detention Center

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Randolph County Detention Center has died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 18, detention center staff were conducting medical rounds when they found an unresponsive inmate. Medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy