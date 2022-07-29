'We need to step up to the plate' | Rock Island residents voice concerns about recent gun violence spike

www.wqad.com
Related
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police chief’s call for guns off the streets not easy to do
We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. One of the problems the police chief indicated Tuesday is that stolen guns are being used in crimes, and that it is a priority to get guns off the streets. “(We’ll) continue to let people know: Lock your cars up. Believe...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
WQAD
Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station
Dozens, including families of victims, gathered outside of the police station Saturday. This was the third year of the rally.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Photos: Truck-eating bridges in QC
In 1971, a local newspaper ran a special report on the “truck-eating viaduct” on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. “Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?” the Quad-City Times article asked. It’s 2022 now and there are flashing lights and...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on battery charge in Rock Island Co.
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Brandon Decap, 39, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
KWQC
Police: Second man arrested in Rock Island fatal shooting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A second man was arrested on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Rock Island on July 15, according to police. U.S. Marshals in Davenport arrested Marlon K. Martin Thursday on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder with bond set at $1 million, according to Rock Island police in a media release. He is being held at the Scott County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.
Rock Island PD: Repeat offenders, connected crimes contribute to rising gun violence
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department, joined by State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the recent gun violence in the city this summer and what they're doing to combat it. The last four shootings have taken place over only a...
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire rings out Friday evening; police investigate
Police were at an apartment complex near the intersection of 17th and Brady streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7 p.m. Friday. Officers, including a crime scene technician, were at the apartment complex where 17th Street was closed off with crime scene tape nearby. Police interviewed several people at the scene outside the apartments.
qctoday.com
What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. A Davenport man on parole until October has been arrested in connection with the July 15 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Roe at the Century Woods apartment complex in Rock Island. Updated Jul 29, 2022. A third member of...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate 2 gunshot incidents early Saturday
Rock Island Police continue to investigate two early-Saturday incidents in which men were wounded by gunfire. Shortly before 1 a.m., Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a report of gunfire, a news release says. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire but no victims or witnesses.
Suspect in 2017 deadly shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, the 25-year-old defendant pleaded guilty on Friday. His name is Darryl Merritt and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery. The fatal shooting occurred on March 5, 2017. It happened at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Davenport Police...
starvedrock.media
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
KWQC
3rd man pleads guilty in Davenport shooting death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The last of three men charged in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen has pleaded guilty. Scott County Court records show Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
KWQC
Traffic alert: Emergency crews respond to cement truck rollover in Henry County
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a cement truck rollover. According to a Facebook post from the Orion Community Fire Protection District, 400 East will be closed from 1850 North through 1950 North in Coal Valley for an unknown amount of time. The fire protection district encourages motorists to find an alternative route of travel.
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0