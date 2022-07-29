Home improvement and maintenance: Ask a Grapevine loan officer

communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
point2homes.com
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
point2homes.com
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums
A Dallas-based corporate landlord tried to evict thousands of tenants during a federal ban on evictions, according to an investigation by a congressional subcommittee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
Single-family rentals boom & Southlake takes a swing at pickleball
The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The July 29 episode of the DFW Breakdown discusses the growing trend of single-family rental communities and one local city's effort to capitalize on the pickleball craze. One city in the metroplex is aiming...
Home improvement and maintenance: Ask a real estate agent in Westlake
Westlake real estate agent Jessica De La Cruz shares advice on how to secure a home. With all the changes in the market in recent months, Westlake real estate agent Jessica De La Cruz shares advice on how to secure a home. What’s the No. 1 thing people need to...
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
fox4news.com
Recession or not, North Texas business owners struggling with inflation prices
DALLAS - There are growing fears the nation's economy is on the edge of recession— if not already in one — with news Wednesday that for the second consecutive quarter the economy has contracted. And with inflation's grip on prices, everything is more expensive, taking more of our...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Solar Panels Catch Fire on Roof of Plano Bank of America Building
Solar panels on the roof of a six-story office building in Plano caught fire Friday morning. The 2-alarm fire was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on the roof of a Bank of America building on the 7100 block of Corporate Drive, not far from the Legacy development at Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway.
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
point2homes.com
604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 2200 Medical District
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
PetBar to open in September in Fort Worth
PetBar offers a self-service wash station, full-service washes, full-service grooming and a pet taxi. (Courtesy Petbar) Pet grooming business PetBar is set to open in mid-September at 5925 Convair Drive, Ste. 553, Fort Worth. The business offers full-service and self-service pet washing in addition to full-service grooming. The grooming company has locations throughout Texas and Missouri. www.petbarinc.com.
'We're struggling,' North Texans fear recession despite potential regional protection
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Faced with higher prices, Goli Sabetpour of Plano said all she can do to save money is compare prices at various grocery stores."We are struggling. Everything is too expensive. Food, everything," Sabetpour said. "I know gas is coming down, but we don't eat gas. We eat food."On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced the Gross Domestic Product fell by an annual rate of 0.9% between April and June.It's the second straight quarter showing the economy slowed.Between January and March of this year, the GDP dropped by an annual rate of 1.6%.President Joe Biden and Democrats said the...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0