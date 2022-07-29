The Circus is Coming to Wellman

www.kciiradio.com
Related
kciiradio.com
Wellman Hosts Family Fun Night Wednesday
You’re invited to Wellman for the first event of it’s kind next week. The Wellman Community Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Night Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-8p.m. at Wellman’s North Park. Snacks and drinks will be provided by JT’s Sips for the Soul, the Wellman Skating Rink and El Gringo Loco. The headline of the event will be a showing of the classic movie The Goonies. Enjoy the show with friends and family, bring blankets and lawn chairs. For more information about the event, visit the Wellman Community Club or the City of Wellman Facebook pages.
kciiradio.com
John R. Clark
No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
kciiradio.com
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
KCRG.com
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
kciiradio.com
Mary Hahn
Funeral Mass for 92-year-old Mary Hahn of Sigourney will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Sigourney at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Manor House Care Center or the Allen Memorial Hospital Surgical Floor. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Mary and her family.
kciiradio.com
Christina Bohannan to Make Appearance at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield
Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, will host a meet and greet with prospective voters at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield today at 6:30 pm. The meet and greet will take place at shelter number four at 1205 E Burlington Ave, and Bohannan will be joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87.
point2homes.com
310 E Main, Lisbon, Linn County, IA, 52253
OPEN HOUSE SUN 7/31 2:30 - 4pm Come see this adorable 4 bedroom Bungalo Cottage with ideal location just north of Iowa City. It boasts a main level primary bedroom and full bath with charming claw foot tub, along with main level laundry for ranch style living. There are two more bedrooms on the second story with a large room between that would finish nicely as a second full bath or a fabulous walk in closet. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and stainless appliances. There is a formal dining room to host get togethers or feature that legacy piece of family furniture. Rare, this home features a main level rec room which could also function as an ideal office. There are multiple walk in closets found throughout and tons of smart storage. Charm, character and quality is apparent everywhere you turn from gleaming hardwood floors to the beautiful wood trim and doors. The oversized 2 stall garage is extra deep to accommodate a large work truck. And there is rear alley access for those equipment or recreational vehicles needing extra parking space. Walk to the city park with splash pad and play area. Easy drive to Mount Vernon for coffee, pizza, Drs and groceries. Deck is large and is located on the cooler north side of the home, it is As Is. Lower level has a shower area and toilet and has been used as a second bathroom in previous years and is currently As Is as well. One of bedrooms is non conforming.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
KWQC
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Experiencing Moderate Drought
Over half of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions, with the southwest portion of Washington County listed as experiencing a moderate drought. Washington, Keokuk, Wapello, Jefferson, and Henry Counties are listed as abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. According to the National Integrated Drought...
KCRG.com
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
KAAL-TV
Which Iowa city is known as John Wayne's hometown?
Congrats to our trivia winner this morning, Carl Hoornaert from Mason City!. Copyright 2022 - KAAL-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Receives Puzzling Results from the CDBG Homebuyer Assistance Program
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program supports community development through efforts that include housing rehabilitation, public services, and homeowner assistance. At the July 26th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, a deadline was extended for the program to allow one more application to be processed. The program in Washington County was supposed to help at least five families with home buyer assistance but will only manage to reach three families after this final application was processed.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June,...
superhits106.com
John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant
John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
Comments / 0