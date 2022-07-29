berkshires.macaronikid.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
wamc.org
“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany
The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
macaronikid.com
First Fridays Are For Fun in Pittsfield & North Adams
Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. invites the public to enjoy a dozen art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, August 5th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions with most art on display all month long. Visitors can download the Downtown Pittsfield...
Win Tickets To See 112 & Jagged Edge At the Palace
Hot 99-1 welcomes another great show to Albany and we've got your free tickets!. Our summer of amazing shows rolls on - and how would you like to see R&B groups 112 & Jagged Edge for a Night to Remember in Albany, on us?. It will be an intimate experience...
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
macaronikid.com
Popular Children's Attic Consignment Sale Returns to the Berkshires
GREAT BARRINGTON — After a 3-year hiatus, Berkshire County’s original tent sale of children’s clothing and accessories is back! The Children’s Attic Consignment Sale will return to the Berkshires on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10th and 11th, and sellers are invited to sign up to participate.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
theberkshireedge.com
Late July mushroom hunting with John Wheeler
It took me just a few seconds, once I met local mycologist John Wheeler, to realize how very little I knew about mushroom-hunting. Wheeler is a retired carpenter from Housatonic by way of Egremont and president of the Berkshire Mycological Society since 2005. He’s been obsessed with mushrooms for nearly...
Home donated to nonprofit in Holyoke Friday
A special delivery in Holyoke Friday. A home was donated to the non-profit, OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam
Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
WRGB
Albany Bishop Emeritus Hubbard released from the hospital after suffering a stroke
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard's council, The former bishop of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese was released from the hospital. In a statement, Hubbard was involved in a vehicle incident back on July 19th, and transported to St. Peter's Hospital. It was determined, according...
Centre Daily
Former bank turned home in Vermont has Zillow Gone Wild gushing. Check it out
Houses converted from other structures aren’t too uncommon. In fact, there are a plethora of homes that were once churches for sale all over the country. But a house that was once a bank? Now that’s new. Take this vast four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence on the real estate market...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Will Upstate NY’s Summer Scorcher Lead Into A Warm Fall? Looks That Way
We have had a HOT summer and it looks like the trend of warmer temperatures will continue this fall. As we enjoy a break this week from one of our hottest stretches of Albany weather in recent memory, the Weather Channel says we are heading into another stretch of 90-degree days next week which will kick off what will be a hot August.
Homicide defendants indicted in Berkshire County
Concerning the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office indicted five defendants on charges.
Blowtorch used to remove weeds causes Pittsfield house fire
Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a home in Pittsfield Monday evening that was caused by a blowtorch while removing weeds in the yard.
