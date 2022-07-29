ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

“The Wedding Singer” to open at Park Playhouse in Albany

The delightful musical “Head Over Heels” produced by Park Playhouse recently closed after an extremely successful run. It drew large crowds and won unanimous praise from the critics. If you missed it, don’t fret. Thursday, August 4, a truly pleasant musical, “The Wedding Singer” will be performed at...
ALBANY, NY
macaronikid.com

First Fridays Are For Fun in Pittsfield & North Adams

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. invites the public to enjoy a dozen art shows and exhibits during the First Fridays Artswalk on Friday, August 5th, from 5 to 8 p.m. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions with most art on display all month long. Visitors can download the Downtown Pittsfield...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Win Tickets To See 112 & Jagged Edge At the Palace

Hot 99-1 welcomes another great show to Albany and we've got your free tickets!. Our summer of amazing shows rolls on - and how would you like to see R&B groups 112 & Jagged Edge for a Night to Remember in Albany, on us?. It will be an intimate experience...
ALBANY, NY
Live 95.9

Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News

Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Late July mushroom hunting with John Wheeler

It took me just a few seconds, once I met local mycologist John Wheeler, to realize how very little I knew about mushroom-hunting. Wheeler is a retired carpenter from Housatonic by way of Egremont and president of the Berkshire Mycological Society since 2005. He’s been obsessed with mushrooms for nearly...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#World Premiere#Performing Arts Center#Musical Theater#Tommy Scrivens Directed#Nj Agwuna July 29#The St Germain Stage#The Feigenbaum Foundation#Mill Town Capital
WBEC AM

Berkshire County Folks Beware of Party Supply Rental Scam

Berkshire County is a busy and fun place during the summer. Events are constantly taking place and many of these events take place outside under big beautiful tents. Whether it's graduation parties, class reunions, birthday parties, or weddings (just to name a few), many of these gatherings take place outdoors as a way to enjoy the summer season while beautiful Berkshire County serves as a backdrop for these special moments.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Centre Daily

Former bank turned home in Vermont has Zillow Gone Wild gushing. Check it out

Houses converted from other structures aren’t too uncommon. In fact, there are a plethora of homes that were once churches for sale all over the country. But a house that was once a bank? Now that’s new. Take this vast four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence on the real estate market...
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year

(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy