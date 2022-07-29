Ladora Woman Charged with Multiple Felonies

www.kciiradio.com
kciiradio.com
Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County
The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
kciiradio.com
Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
KBUR
Four people charged for Mediapolis pool burglary
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrests of four individuals for burglarizing the Mediapolis Community Pool. According to a news release, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, deputies responded to the Mediapolis Community Pool in reference to a burglary. Deputies found that the suspects had scaled the fence and entered the building from the poolside.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
Oquawka man arrested after motorcycle chase
An Oquawka, IL man is behind bars after he led a Henderson County deputy on a chase on a motorcycle north of Gladstone, IL. On Thursday, July 28 at 12:05 p.m., a Henderson County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Suzuki motorcycle for two violations north of Gladstone. The driver of […]
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Biting off Person’s Ear During Fight
An Ottumwa man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting off part of a person’s ear during an altercation. Christopher Shepherd, 42, has been charged with willful injury, a Class C felony. Ottumwa police say that prior to Thursday’s fight, Shepherd told officers he was going to bite off the...
Linn County deputies respond to three vehicle accident on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd
Fairfax, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Fairfax Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance personnel responded to a...
KCJJ
IC man faces domestic abuse charge after allegedly trying to steal pregnant girlfriend’s debit card, then threatening to kill her
An Iowa City man faces a domestic abuse charge after police say he tried to steal his pregnant girlfriend’s debit card, then threatened to kill her after she caught him. Iowa City Police were called to the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just before 9:30 Thursday night for an unknown problem. Arriving officers were told that 28-year-old Jamal Cotton had tried to grab the debit card out of his pregnant girlfriend’s pocket. She pushed him away, and Cotton reportedly retaliated by punching the woman in the face. She later told investigators that she experienced pain and “saw stars”.
KCRG.com
Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
65-year-old man killed in Iowa farm accident
A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for teenage girl
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a teenage girl. According to a release from the Department, 17-year-old Chloe Mason was last seen on the 1400 block of N Street Southwest around 2:30 pm Tuesday. She is said to be 5’5’’ and about 160 pounds with blonde hair.
