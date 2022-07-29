It’s just a drill! Police, fire and EMS will swarm school off Route 22 this Saturday.

The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO