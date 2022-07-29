It’s just a drill! Police, fire and EMS will swarm school off Route 22 this Saturday.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
skooknews.com
Coach Bus Catches Fire Along Route 61 near Orwigsburg
No injuries were reported after a coach bus caught fire near Orwigsburg on Saturday. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near Orwigsburg in the area of the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Firefighters arrived to find the...
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54 p.m. at MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a Sunday night news release.
abc27.com
Man arrested in connection with Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) — One man was wounded after he was stabbed in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The suspect, in this case, has also been arrested. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 6:36 am. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East Walnut Street for a report of a stabbing. EMS was also dispatched to this location.
Fiery Palmer crash with injuries followed street race, police say
Investigators say a car was street racing just prior to a fiery May crash in Palmer Township that resulted in injuries to two drivers and first responders. The Palmer Township Police Department on Friday released its findings from the crash that occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on Main Street just west of Van Buren Road.
WOLF
Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night
Muncy Creek Township (Lycoming County) - A 39-year-old Danville man is dead after drowning in the West Branch Susquehanna River Saturday night near Muncy Creek Township. Lycoming County Emergency Services notified the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police around 8:30 p.m. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was floating in the river when he got caught in a current, making it difficult for him to swim. We're told witnesses attempted to help the victim, but were unable to reach him.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police investigating incident involving gunshots
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Police are investigating an incident involving gunshots that took place Sunday afternoon in Bethlehem. It happened in the area of Main and West Fairview streets. Police say shots were fired, but no one was hit. Check back for more details on this developing story.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 61 Northbound Closed near Orwigsburg for Bus Fire
Route 61 northbound is currently closed near Orwigsburg for a bus fire. Just after 5:00pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to northbound Route 61 in North Manheim Township near the Mid Penn Bank for a commercial bus fire. Fire police have been called to shut down the roadway in the...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
fox29.com
House burns down after man fires 40 shots at police in Montgomery County standoff, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials say a shooter is dead, and a home completely destroyed after a nightlong standoff in Montgomery County. The standoff began around 8 p.m. Friday when police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Little Road in the Perkiomenville. A woman reportedly told police...
4 Dead, 6 Hurt In Horse-Buggy Crash In Central PA (UPDATE)
At least four people have died and six others were injured in a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch. At least four...
Firefighters Rescue Swimmer In Distress (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in a boat were able to rescue a swimmer in distress in Cape May County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The water rescue took place before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29 near Beach Avenue in Lower Township. The firefighters reportedly brought the swimmer back to shore. There...
Barricaded suspect who fired shots at police found dead in house fire: Officials
"A bunch of yelling, a dispute out in the middle of the road with him and his family. Then the cops came," recalled neighbor Skye Garry of New Hanover.
Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36
The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
40 vehicles involved in Thursday’s pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County: state police
Travelers suffered only minor injuries Thursday during a 40-car pileup that shut Interstate 81 down for hours in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Three separate crashes — involving four to five tractor-trailers and a 30-person passenger bus — were reported around 4:36 p.m. on I-81 south, between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
Motorcycle crash slows traffic in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning in Luzerne County. Wyoming borough police say it happened on Wyoming Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital. No word on the driver's name or the extent of their injuries. A section of...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
Pa. news roundup: 4 killed in trailer crash, trooper shot, findings withheld in police killing
Following is a roundup of news from across Pennsylvania in recent days. 3 kids, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn. A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
Officer justified in shooting catalytic converter theft suspect from the Lehigh Valley, DA says
A police officer was justified in shooting a suspect in catalytic converter thefts who allegedly tried to hit an officer with a car before crashing into a police cruiser during a chase, the Berks County District Attorney said. On July 14, Tyvan Barnett, of Allentown, refused to comply with all...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)
A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
