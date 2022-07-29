ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

City of Washington Receives $3.6 Million Loan

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago
www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kciiradio.com

Iowa Great Places Designation Brings Washington Front and Center According to Mayor Rosien

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently designated Washington as one of a handful of new communities that will be listed as an official Iowa Great Place. Iowa Great Places have collectively received more than $22 million in state support while leveraging millions more in local investments since the program started in 2005. Funding for the program comes from the Iowa Legislature through an annual appropriation from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien says that while the funding is nice, the designation confirms what he already knew.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Summary

The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. Financial policies and changes to the wage matrix were discussed along with an environmental update during the environmental report. The Board of Health gave the go-ahead to renew their contract with the State of Iowa for their inspections relating to pools and tattoos. Washington County Public Health was officially listed as a local health entity.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments

Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Washington, IA
Government
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase of COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

John Deere Has Revitalization Plans For Eastern Iowa Plant

John Deere says it’s relocating more of its manufacturing to Mexico but announced plans to revitalize an Iowa-based plant. In a statement-the company says it will transition its mower conditioner production at its Ottumwa facility to Monterrey, Mexico over the next 18 months. Deere says these changes will consolidate its hay and forage mowing implements in a single location. The company says it plans to revitalize its Ottumwa operations, and does not anticipate major impacts to dealers, customers, suppliers, and service providers. John Deere made a similar move in June when it announced plans to relocate tractor cab production from its Waterloo plant to Mexico by 2024.
OTTUMWA, IA
kyoutv.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umb Bank Of Kansas City#The Msj Project
kciiradio.com

Christina Bohannan to Make Appearance at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, will host a meet and greet with prospective voters at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield today at 6:30 pm. The meet and greet will take place at shelter number four at 1205 E Burlington Ave, and Bohannan will be joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87.
FAIRFIELD, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident

Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kciiradio.com

Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County

The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting

Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City LGBTQ+ activists look forward to new Title IX rule taking effect

University of Iowa LGBTQ+ students and advocacy groups are excited for the future of LGBTQ+ rights in public education. New Title IX protections were released on June 23, expanding rights for LGBTQ+ students and protecting them from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, by specifically naming these identities and the discrimination they are protected from in the official rules.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave

You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

John R. Clark

No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy