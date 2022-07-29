ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Clover Kids Events a Success at Washington County Fair

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting

Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

The Circus is Coming to Wellman

The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus is coming back to Wellman. The North Park ballfields will be the hosting spot for the circus on Sunday, August 21. The tent raising, along with a tour will start that morning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to watch the big top rise and have a chance to tour the grounds, learn about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care with a behind the scenes look at the show.
kciiradio.com

Wellman Hosts Family Fun Night Wednesday

You’re invited to Wellman for the first event of it’s kind next week. The Wellman Community Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Night Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-8p.m. at Wellman’s North Park. Snacks and drinks will be provided by JT’s Sips for the Soul, the Wellman Skating Rink and El Gringo Loco. The headline of the event will be a showing of the classic movie The Goonies. Enjoy the show with friends and family, bring blankets and lawn chairs. For more information about the event, visit the Wellman Community Club or the City of Wellman Facebook pages.
WELLMAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

Washington County Receives Puzzling Results from the CDBG Homebuyer Assistance Program

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program supports community development through efforts that include housing rehabilitation, public services, and homeowner assistance. At the July 26th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, a deadline was extended for the program to allow one more application to be processed. The program in Washington County was supposed to help at least five families with home buyer assistance but will only manage to reach three families after this final application was processed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Summary

The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. Financial policies and changes to the wage matrix were discussed along with an environmental update during the environmental report. The Board of Health gave the go-ahead to renew their contract with the State of Iowa for their inspections relating to pools and tattoos. Washington County Public Health was officially listed as a local health entity.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Christina Bohannan to Make Appearance at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, will host a meet and greet with prospective voters at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield today at 6:30 pm. The meet and greet will take place at shelter number four at 1205 E Burlington Ave, and Bohannan will be joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87.
FAIRFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Big Kids#Kcii
davenportlibrary.com

Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kciiradio.com

John R. Clark

No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WAYLAND, IA
98.1 KHAK

Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen

If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
kciiradio.com

Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County

The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
OXFORD, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy