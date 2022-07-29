Clover Kids Events a Success at Washington County Fair

The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus is coming back to Wellman. The North Park ballfields will be the hosting spot for the circus on Sunday, August 21. The tent raising, along with a tour will start that morning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to watch the big top rise and have a chance to tour the grounds, learn about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care with a behind the scenes look at the show.

2 DAYS AGO