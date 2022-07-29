Clover Kids Events a Success at Washington County Fair

www.kciiradio.com
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
The Circus is Coming to Wellman
The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus is coming back to Wellman. The North Park ballfields will be the hosting spot for the circus on Sunday, August 21. The tent raising, along with a tour will start that morning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to watch the big top rise and have a chance to tour the grounds, learn about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care with a behind the scenes look at the show.
Wellman Hosts Family Fun Night Wednesday
You’re invited to Wellman for the first event of it’s kind next week. The Wellman Community Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Night Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-8p.m. at Wellman’s North Park. Snacks and drinks will be provided by JT’s Sips for the Soul, the Wellman Skating Rink and El Gringo Loco. The headline of the event will be a showing of the classic movie The Goonies. Enjoy the show with friends and family, bring blankets and lawn chairs. For more information about the event, visit the Wellman Community Club or the City of Wellman Facebook pages.
Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers. The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June,...
Washington County Receives Puzzling Results from the CDBG Homebuyer Assistance Program
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program supports community development through efforts that include housing rehabilitation, public services, and homeowner assistance. At the July 26th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, a deadline was extended for the program to allow one more application to be processed. The program in Washington County was supposed to help at least five families with home buyer assistance but will only manage to reach three families after this final application was processed.
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
Board of Health Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. Financial policies and changes to the wage matrix were discussed along with an environmental update during the environmental report. The Board of Health gave the go-ahead to renew their contract with the State of Iowa for their inspections relating to pools and tattoos. Washington County Public Health was officially listed as a local health entity.
Christina Bohannan to Make Appearance at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield
Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, will host a meet and greet with prospective voters at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield today at 6:30 pm. The meet and greet will take place at shelter number four at 1205 E Burlington Ave, and Bohannan will be joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87.
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
10 Eastern Iowa Families Forced To Give Up Their Dogs
Ten families in the Eastern Iowa town of Keystone have been told by sheriff's officials that they must get rid of their dogs. The reason? Because their dogs are either pit bulls or look like they are pit bulls. KCRG reports that the owners of the dogs were told by...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
John R. Clark
No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County
The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
Cedar Rapids schools planning on opening for first day regardless of security breach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush said the district will be open and ready for students to start the school year after a cyber attack. It’s the first Bush or any official from the Cedar Rapids Community School District has spoken about a...
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
