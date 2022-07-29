Funeral Mass for 92-year-old Mary Hahn of Sigourney will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Sigourney at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Manor House Care Center or the Allen Memorial Hospital Surgical Floor. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Mary and her family.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO