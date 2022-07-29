www.kciiradio.com
Iowa Great Places Designation Brings Washington Front and Center According to Mayor Rosien
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently designated Washington as one of a handful of new communities that will be listed as an official Iowa Great Place. Iowa Great Places have collectively received more than $22 million in state support while leveraging millions more in local investments since the program started in 2005. Funding for the program comes from the Iowa Legislature through an annual appropriation from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien says that while the funding is nice, the designation confirms what he already knew.
Halcyon House Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about the process of developing some of these proposed changes for parking and street regulations in Washington. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
City of Washington Receives $3.6 Million Loan
The City of Washington recently received a $3.6 million loan from UMB Bank of Kansas City, Missouri. The General Obligation Capital Loan Note to fund projects going on in Washington will cover $105,000 toward police and fire equipment, $820,000 toward the MSJ Project, now known as the Country Club View Project a subdivision, $820,000 for the NLW Plat 2 Subdivision and $1.8 million for the water project.
Washington County Experiencing Moderate Drought
Over half of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions, with the southwest portion of Washington County listed as experiencing a moderate drought. Washington, Keokuk, Wapello, Jefferson, and Henry Counties are listed as abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. According to the National Integrated Drought...
Christina Bohannan to Make Appearance at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield
Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, will host a meet and greet with prospective voters at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield today at 6:30 pm. The meet and greet will take place at shelter number four at 1205 E Burlington Ave, and Bohannan will be joined by special guest Mike Heaton who is running for the Iowa House of Representatives in District 87.
Henry County Conservation to Teach Ancient Stone and Weapon Crafting
Boys, Backwoods, Beer is a new club for guys looking to meet with other like-minded individuals to learn new outdoor skills and discuss conservation related topics presented by the Henry County Conservation Department. The next meeting for this group is Tuesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at Oakland Mills Nature Center...
Juvenile Charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm in Washington County
The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about someone sitting on the passenger window ledge and shooting at signs while the car was driving down the road. The initial traffic stop was made at 2831 Palm Ave in Washington, and three units responded to the scene. The Juvenile in question was charged with reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. After the stop was finished, the Juvenile was transported back to Eldora.
John R. Clark
No services will be held at this time for 72-year old John R. Clark of Wayland. Memorial donations for Wayland Fire and Rescue or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant may be sent to Sandie Clark, PO Box 111, Wayland, Iowa. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Iowa City Couple Arrested in Riverside for Burglary
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an ongoing robbery at the Walnut Tower Condos in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast and thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual were arrested for third-degree theft, a Class D Felony. According to the incident report, the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to one of the condos on the property. The condo’s resident spotted the pair on security camera footage and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about the ongoing robbery.
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
Ladora Woman Charged with Multiple Felonies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-nine-year-old Lacy Erin Debrower of Ladora for possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent offense, OWI 3rd or subsequent, driving while barred, assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, 5th-degree criminal mischief, operating a non-registered vehicle, and an open container violation. OWI and Possession of a controlled substance 3rd or subsequent are Class D Felonies, carrying possible jail time of up to five years and fines up to $7,500.
Mary Hahn
Funeral Mass for 92-year-old Mary Hahn of Sigourney will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Sigourney at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at the Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Manor House Care Center or the Allen Memorial Hospital Surgical Floor. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Mary and her family.
Eagle Staff Stymies Opposing Offenses
It was a tough assignment to dig into the batter’s box in 2022 against the Keota Eagle pitching staff. The boys in purple and gold finished in the top 10 in Class 1A in four different pitching categories. Keota led the entire state regardless of Class, giving up just...
