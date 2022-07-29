William Shatner's lost wallet found by fruit stand owner

starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames PatrickGilroy, CA
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Related
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
After William Shatner Throws Shade With Recent Star Trek Comments, Strange New Worlds' Melissa Navia Has Questions For Him
William Shatner has a complicated relationship with the Star Trek universe and its fans. The franchise wouldn’t be what it is without Captain Kirk, but the star’s comments about Trek, its actors, and more have often caused a divide in the fandom. Such was the case recently at San Diego Comic-Con, in which Shatner claimed Gene Roddenberry would be “turning in his grave” at some of the things happening in the new shows. It was a bold statement that didn’t sit well with a good number of fans, and apparently, Strange New Worlds’ Melissa Navia. After Shatner’s shady comments, the Erica Ortegas actress had some questions for the Captain.
TODAY.com
Family helps return William Shatner’s wallet after he left it at their fruit stand
“Star Trek” actor William Shatner accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand but the family who owns the farm, local law enforcement and the Beverly Hills Police Department all worked together to make sure he got it back. The adventure all began last Wednesday at B&T...
Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89
The actor made history for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Meg Gardiner's 6 favorite crime fiction books
Meg Gardiner, an Edgar Award-winning thriller writer, has collaborated with Michael Mann to co-author Heat 2, a novel that builds on Mann's classic 1995 crime film. Below, Gardiner recommends six other books about crooks and their hunters. Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan (2019) This stunning true-crime book delivers both a riveting account of a wild Southern California bank robbery and an astonishing courtroom story. The robbery's haunting effect on victims, witnesses, and police officers is movingly portrayed. But it here. Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby (2020) "Drive it like you stole it." Beauregard "Bug" Montage is a street racer, mechanic, family man, and the...
Secret Nichelle Nichols Took To The Grave: 'Star Trek' Pioneer Spent Final Years Of Life Confined To Wheel Chair, Paralyzed
Nichelle Nichols — who as sexy communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek boldly went where no prior African-American actress had gone on prime-time TV — spent the final years of her life battling a series of health crises. She died Sunday aged 89. The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s was confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on the right side in June, 2015.What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and...
Comments / 0