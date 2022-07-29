ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens second-rounder David Ojabo is last unsigned rookie

The Ravens are reportedly the only team in the NFL who have yet to wrap up their rookie draft class signings. The lone holdout, Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, is the last unsigned rookie selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the contract disagreement surrounding Ojabo’s third-year guarantee percentage , according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy