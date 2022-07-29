Cleveland.com news quiz: Where does Ohio stand with the unemployment rate?

www.cleveland.com
Related
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Less income, education associated with learning about pregnancy after Ohio’s 6-week abortion limit, OSU study suggests
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Low-income women with less education are significantly more likely to discover their pregnancies after six weeks, too late now for an abortion in Ohio, new research from Ohio State University suggests. About 1-in-4 patients didn’t know they were pregnant before six weeks of gestation, the OSU...
WSYX ABC6
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
Take the time to vote Tuesday in state legislative primaries you’re paying for: editorial
Most Democratic and Republican ballots for Ohio’s unprecedented second primary on Aug. 2, 2022, will look pretty skimpy. Maybe yours will just be a list of state central committee party candidates. Maybe it will include contested primaries for both the Ohio House and Senate. Maybe, just a local liquor issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Policymakers should deploy new tools to curtail inflation: Michael Shields
Guest columnist Michael Shields is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. Hard-working Ohioans of all walks of life are feeling pain at the gas pump, in the grocery store and some are even struggling to afford housing. Last month, annual inflation reached 9.1 percent -- the highest rate since 1981.
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
Powerball is now top jackpot at $187 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot ride was fun while it lasted. But a single ticket sold in Illinois won the $1.34 billion jackpot in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing, so the jackpot has reverted back to $20 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that would protect the legitimacy of same-sex marriage after the House of Representatives approved the legislation with bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act would require a state to recognize a marriage from elsewhere regardless of the sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of […]
Never play these numbers, statistician says
A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing.
WCPO
Ohio's August 2022 primary election: What you need to know
CINCINNATI — It's almost time for voters to head back to the polls for Ohio's special/primary election Aug. 2. While Ohioans were able to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and more in May, races for the state legislature were omitted from the ballots due to Ohio's redistricting issues. Now, those races are finally on the ballot.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio bill could lower unemployment income requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new bill in the Ohio Senate could help nearly half a million more Ohioans qualify for unemployment benefits. Senate Bill 355 would lower monetary eligibility for compensation by more than $4,000. “This bill is because we’re out of step with other states,” state Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) said. Right now, […]
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage counties now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised for indoors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Portage — are now red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in terms of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Report Confirms Significant Gap Between Ohio Renters' Incomes and Housing Costs
A new study shows there is no place in Ohio - or the United States, for that matter - where a person who's working at minimum wage full-time can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The 2022 Out of Reach report reveals a significant gap between renters' income and their housing...
Why masks are coming back to Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
Passage of CHIPS Act allows Intel to 'build further out' in Ohio, Husted says
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said with the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act Wednesday, he expects Intel executives to be in Ohio next week to announce what this means for the project in western Licking County. The company canceled a groundbreaking ceremony until...
Ohio sees almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making for the fourth week straight in rising numbers. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for three weeks consecutively: the state saw 26,610 more people contract the virus last week and 24,465 the week before, […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1