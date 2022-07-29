city-countyobserver.com
Related
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
Hypebae
Welcome to Terminal G: Look Inside Glossier’s New Washington, DC Location
Glossier has opened its fifth retail location in Washington D.C., following the permanent store opening in Miami back in March. The D.C. location has a chic and sleek aviation theme that pays tribute to the Jet Age of the 1940s. Nestled in the D.C. Georgetown area, the store is covered with retro details in a pastel, minimalist design that flows into the overall concept. Upon entering, guests will as if they’ve entered a modern pink airport. Airport runway-inspired lighting and plane windows are found on the first floor where visitors will ascend a set of stairs to an open, light-filled second floor tastefully arranged with Glossier’s full-range of products and gorgeous selfie-ready spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedcpost.com
Best Sleep Specialists in Washington DC: Do Something for Better Sleep
Getting a proper sleep can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you are experiencing sleep disorders and need a professional to diagnose and treat them, these are the best sleep specialists in Washington DC. Pediatric Sleep Specialist. Address: 45 L St, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202) 681-0108.
mymcmedia.org
Councilmember Katz: Wolf Was ‘Just a Good, Nice Person’
Councilmember Sidney Katz described his campaign manager as “just a good, nice person. He had a good sense of humor. He was just a lot of fun to be around.”. Sidney “Sid” Wolf was killed July 24 after spending what Katz called a guy’s weekend with six people in Delaware. Wolf and his friends hired a Lyft from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach.
WJLA
America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area
Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
city-countyobserver.com
Sparks Awarded 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award
University of Southern Indiana Outreach and Engagement has awarded the 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award to Dr. Kelly Sparks, Associate Professor of Education. The award is given annually to an individual, group or project for excellence in leadership, commitment to quality, tireless service and dedication to lifelong learning in fulfilling the outreach missions of USI.
fox40jackson.com
Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help
Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on “The Ingraham Angle.”. JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action...
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
rockvillenights.com
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)
Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
Families struggling to make ends meet fear recession is on horizon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Concerns about the economy are top of mind for many American families as the United States economy shrinks for the second consecutive quarter. This is raising red flags that America could be heading toward a recession. Tonight, families are struggling to keep up with rising prices and some shoppers in […]
WJLA
Mayor Bowser celebrates the opening of more than 150 affordable homes in NE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and planning and economic development leaders in the District gathered Thursday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties, Providence Place and The Strand Residences, will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
luxuryrealestate.com
2716 NW POPLAR STREET NW
This 1,120 sf home was renovated in July 2022. European/contemporary style makes it easy living. Enjoy the new dark gray kitchen cabinetry, white granite counter top, new stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 3 bedrooms, 2 new bathrooms (one with a soaking tub and the other with a shower). front loading w/d with a granite shelf above them for folding laundry. There is new engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Off the kitchen through french doors one exits to a deck , flagstone fenced patio, and mature trees and totally fenced,
ggwash.org
Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.
This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
Comments / 0