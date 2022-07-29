city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University Introduces New Accelerated Nursing Bachelor’s Degree
VINCENNES, Ind., July 27, 2022 – Vincennes University will offer a new bachelor’s degree program in nursing at its Vincennes and Jasper campuses beginning in August. The LPN to BSN program will provide an accelerated path for licensed practical nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing as they build on the prior knowledge they accumulated as LPNs and transition to careers as registered nurses.
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
Baseball earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
EVANSVILLE – Competing on and off the field, the University of Evansville baseball team has been honored for an impressive season in the classroom, receiving the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. Along with recording its best season on the field since 2014, the Aces excelled academically, amassing a 3.313...
Evansville Region Awards $14.6 Million In READI Funds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (July 28, 2022) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward five transformational projects located throughout the Evansville Region. “We have a vision for our Region to become a...
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
Owensboro charity receives donation thanks to music festival
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro charity received a donation yesterday thanks to a music festival. Porchfest, along with Independence Bank, donated $3,500 to the Taylor Widmer Foundation. The memorial fund was created in 2014 after the 16-year-old was killed in a car crash. Porchfest uses merchandise money every year...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana. (Renewables represent the third round of proposed solar agreements related to the company’s Smart Energy Future Plan. CenterPoint Energy selects Pike County for 130-megawatt solar array development) Evansville, Ind. – July 29, 2022 – CenterPoint...
Ramona K. Pfaff, 77, Jasper
Ramona K. Pfaff, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper. She was born in Huntingburg June 6, 1945, to Ben and Henrietta (Dischinger) Seng. Ramona retired from German American Bank after working 30+ years there as...
Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
Henderson County Colonels prepare for season
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — As high school football draws closer, the Henderson County Colonels are gearing up for the season with a most of their offense and defense returning. Colonels head coach Josh Boston says with 20 seniors heading into the season, the leadership those players will provide will help the team moving forward both […]
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent is taking a new step in ensuring patient safety by adding a police department. Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are both former Evansville police officers. They are the first two brought onto the new force. The addition of in-house officers will...
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level. On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them […]
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
Otters, Boulders series finale canceled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Due to wet field conditions at Bosse Field, Thursday night’s series finale has been canceled. The game will not be made up meaning Evansville will play just a 95-game schedule. All tickets to Thursday night’s game can be redeemed for a ticket at any future...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new has popped up on Frederica Street. Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer opened Sassafras, and they hope to honor the food of western Kentucky with it, while at the same time giving it their own unique spin. The two grew up in Owensboro, and spent...
Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, residents in Boonville gathered to raise money to address addiction. They had a cookout with free food, t-shirts and a cornhole tournament. Jean Carter, who helped organize the cookout, said she was thinking of her grandson. He died after ingesting fentanyl a year ago.
