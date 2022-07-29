Vincennes University Introduces New Accelerated Nursing Bachelor’s Degree

city-countyobserver.com
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
city-countyobserver.com
Sparks Awarded 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award
University of Southern Indiana Outreach and Engagement has awarded the 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award to Dr. Kelly Sparks, Associate Professor of Education. The award is given annually to an individual, group or project for excellence in leadership, commitment to quality, tireless service and dedication to lifelong learning in fulfilling the outreach missions of USI.
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
city-countyobserver.com
Baseball earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
EVANSVILLE – Competing on and off the field, the University of Evansville baseball team has been honored for an impressive season in the classroom, receiving the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. Along with recording its best season on the field since 2014, the Aces excelled academically, amassing a 3.313...
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Region Awards $14.6 Million In READI Funds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (July 28, 2022) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward five transformational projects located throughout the Evansville Region. “We have a vision for our Region to become a...
WTHI
Local business celebrates 100 years serving the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Paitson Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning celebrated 100 years of business. The community and employees came out to recognize a century of service to the area. Mayor Duke Bennett and members of the Chamber of Commerce also joined celebrations. "When you're a company as old...
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
WTHI
West Terre Haute woman becomes published author
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
city-countyobserver.com
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana. (Renewables represent the third round of proposed solar agreements related to the company’s Smart Energy Future Plan. CenterPoint Energy selects Pike County for 130-megawatt solar array development) Evansville, Ind. – July 29, 2022 – CenterPoint...
wxbc1043.com
Cloverport School Board Special Called Meeting
CLOVERPORT (07/28/22) – Superintendent Keith Haynes reviewed the Cloverport Independent School District’s COVID policy during a called meeting of the Board Of Education Thursday night. Masks will remain optional for the start of the school year. Students and staff who exhibit will be expected to isolate for five days from first symptoms, but students can return if they show no new symptoms and undergo test to stay for the following five days. Haynes said the Board can revise the policy if needed. Staff would be required to undergo “test-to-stay” testing for days 6-10. Haynes said the District will be without a School Resource Officer to begin the year, but he is working with the City on hiring an officer specifically for that position. Once approved, the person would be required to undergo training. Haynes said it was hoped to have the officer in place by Christmas at the latest.
Popular Gibson County Pizza Shop Closing its Princeton, Indiana Location
When I lived in Princeton, the only way to enjoy the unique taste of Sandy's Pizza was to drive the 15 or so miles to Ft. Branch. You could also order ahead and have a delivery driver meet you halfway in a parking lot. In 2015, a second Sandy's Pizza location opened in Princeton, but soon Gibson County will be back down to only 1 Sandy's Pizza.
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
WTHI
Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute - Graceful Bloom Boutique opens its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business is "blooming" in downtown Terre Haute!. A new boutique opened its doors today, and you won't believe how old the owner is!. Keegan Beeler is going to be a freshman at Indiana State University this fall. She's just 18 years old. On Saturday, she...
MyWabashValley.com
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural...
city-countyobserver.com
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT VANDERBURGH COUNTY FAIR
SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT VANDERBURGH COUNTY FAIR. James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party of Indiana’s candidate for United States Senate, will appear at the Vanderburgh County Fair Saturday, July 30. Sceniak will be at the Libertarian Party’s booth during the evening from approximately 4-8 p.m, greeting voters and...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
Hometown Hero is a local active duty soldier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV)– Most of our Hometown Heroes are veterans who served our nation during past wars. But today, we honor an active duty member of the U.S. Army. After high school, Greg Bolin decided to enlist because he wanted some adventure. Greg grew up in West Terre Haute and graduated from West Vigo […]
Watermelon farmers say there is a higher demand for current crops
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Local watermelon farms say they have seen a higher demand for this year’s crops, as shoppers look for value in the produce department. However, as a dry June has affected pollination for local farmers, they have seen a bit of a production gap. “The ideal growing season for watermelons would […]
Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
