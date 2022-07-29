Vincennes University Introduces New Accelerated Nursing Bachelor’s Degree

CLOVERPORT (07/28/22) – Superintendent Keith Haynes reviewed the Cloverport Independent School District’s COVID policy during a called meeting of the Board Of Education Thursday night. Masks will remain optional for the start of the school year. Students and staff who exhibit will be expected to isolate for five days from first symptoms, but students can return if they show no new symptoms and undergo test to stay for the following five days. Haynes said the Board can revise the policy if needed. Staff would be required to undergo “test-to-stay” testing for days 6-10. Haynes said the District will be without a School Resource Officer to begin the year, but he is working with the City on hiring an officer specifically for that position. Once approved, the person would be required to undergo training. Haynes said it was hoped to have the officer in place by Christmas at the latest.

CLOVERPORT, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO