SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT VANDERBURGH COUNTY FAIR

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. We are thrilled to be able to experience the fair in its full glory and have several of our usual events. We encourage all fairgoers to stop by and say hello at any of ISDA’s locations on the fairgrounds.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO