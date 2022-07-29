SENATE CANDIDATE SCENIAK TO APPEAR AT VANDERBURGH COUNTY FAIR

city-countyobserver.com
Related
city-countyobserver.com
See You At The Indiana State Fair!
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. We are thrilled to be able to experience the fair in its full glory and have several of our usual events. We encourage all fairgoers to stop by and say hello at any of ISDA’s locations on the fairgrounds.
city-countyobserver.com
BREAKING NEWS: Senator Vaneta Becker Remarks To The Indiana Senate Concerning The Elimination Of Abortion Rights
Senator Vaneta Becker Remarks to the Indiana Senate SB1 Concerning The Elimination of Abortion Rights. Thank you Madam President and members of the Senate. I’m Senator Vaneta Becker. A proud lifelong Republican from Southwestern Indiana. I am privileged to serve the citizens of my district for the last 41 years. I am a Republican because of my strong belief in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the obligation of government to serve, protect, and meet the needs of the people in my district and our State.
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit Indiana Unclaimed Booth At State Fair
Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers visiting the Indiana State Fair to discover their unclaimed property and learn about the services offered by his office. “It’s a tradition for many Hoosier families to visit the State Fair and we invite them to stop by our booth and introduce themselves,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “Our booth offers all Hoosiers a chance to interact with our team and learn about the services our office provides them, including the opportunity to search for unclaimed property.”
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-countyobserver.com
With Abortion All But Banned, Sue Errington Doesn’t, Can’t, Won’t Give Up
With Abortion All But Banned, Sue Errington Doesn’t, Can’t, Won’t Give Up. Her coming-of-age tale starts with a tiny Indiana town, a narrow religious upbringing, and a conservative family where men were men and women were women. Even as a little girl growing up in Atwood, Indiana,...
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Region Awards $14.6 Million In READI Funds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (July 28, 2022) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward five transformational projects located throughout the Evansville Region. “We have a vision for our Region to become a...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
Expert discusses effect abortion legislation could have on Indiana's November election
INDIANAPOLIS — As lawmakers debated increasing abortion restrictions this week, some GOP senators questioned how their votes would affect the polls in November. "I love Jesus more than I love being in the Senate," Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton said, as he acknowledged that he would vote to remove rape and incest exemptions from the Indiana bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
An Indiana Doctor Speaks Out on Abortion, and Pays a Price
Three weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, donned her white lab coat, put her infant daughter into a front-pack baby carrier and joined a few colleagues who marched to the state Capitol, hoping to deliver a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
wamwamfm.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation
Gov. Holcomb Issues Statement Following The Senate Passage Of CHIPS Plus Legislation. INDIANAPOLIS- Governor Eric J. Holcomb today released the following statement:. “The U.S. Senate just passed once-in-a-generation legislation that invests in American technology to keep our country safe from any and all of our adversaries. The U.S. House of Representatives should quickly pass the CHIPS Plus legislation to keep America in the fast lane of the technology race and boost our country’s competitiveness globally.
city-countyobserver.com
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana. (Renewables represent the third round of proposed solar agreements related to the company’s Smart Energy Future Plan. CenterPoint Energy selects Pike County for 130-megawatt solar array development) Evansville, Ind. – July 29, 2022 – CenterPoint...
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
city-countyobserver.com
Sparks Awarded 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award
University of Southern Indiana Outreach and Engagement has awarded the 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award to Dr. Kelly Sparks, Associate Professor of Education. The award is given annually to an individual, group or project for excellence in leadership, commitment to quality, tireless service and dedication to lifelong learning in fulfilling the outreach missions of USI.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Comments / 0