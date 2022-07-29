Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO