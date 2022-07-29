city-countyobserver.com
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
city-countyobserver.com
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana. (Renewables represent the third round of proposed solar agreements related to the company’s Smart Energy Future Plan. CenterPoint Energy selects Pike County for 130-megawatt solar array development) Evansville, Ind. – July 29, 2022 – CenterPoint...
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
wamwamfm.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
Amy Word asked to resign from EVSC board after arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC […]
Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
city-countyobserver.com
Sparks Awarded 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award
University of Southern Indiana Outreach and Engagement has awarded the 2022 M. Edward Jones Engagement Award to Dr. Kelly Sparks, Associate Professor of Education. The award is given annually to an individual, group or project for excellence in leadership, commitment to quality, tireless service and dedication to lifelong learning in fulfilling the outreach missions of USI.
This is Why the Northbound Twin Bridge is Down to One Lane in Henderson
If you've tried to get from Henderson to Evansville across the northbound side of the Twin Bridges over the last couple of days, you likely noticed traffic wasn't moving quite as fast as it normally does in that direction. Unfortunately, it looks like that's going to continue for the next several days, possibly longer.
wevv.com
Crews called to fire at Evansville elementary school
Firefighters in Evansville, Indiana, were on the scene of an incident at a local elementary school on Thursday night. The Evansville Fire Department says that around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were sent to Evans Elementary School on North Evans Avenue for a fire. EFD says a second-shift custodian called in the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Student-led radio programming getting a signal boost
Sadly, The Scratch 93.7 FM is being de-claw-missioned. The student-led radio station that began with a meager quarter-watt signal broadcasting over the Jasper High School parking lot in 2014 and grew to 100 watts covering most of Jasper and even creeping into the outlying areas — on a good day, it could be heard in Huntingburg and Ferdinand — will be no more after next Monday.
14news.com
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The camper sitting on the sandbar is taking on water as the Ohio River is quickly rising. This comes as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it’s ordered the owners to remove the camper. It’s been the latest Tri-State oddity, which was first considered...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University Introduces New Accelerated Nursing Bachelor’s Degree
VINCENNES, Ind., July 27, 2022 – Vincennes University will offer a new bachelor’s degree program in nursing at its Vincennes and Jasper campuses beginning in August. The LPN to BSN program will provide an accelerated path for licensed practical nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing as they build on the prior knowledge they accumulated as LPNs and transition to careers as registered nurses.
Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
wevv.com
Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh
Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch...
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Says Camper on Ohio River Sandbar in Evansville Has to Go
Just over a week after it mysteriously popped up on the sandbar along the Evansville riverfront, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says it needs to be removed. Since first being noticed by a boater on July 20th just a day or two after the Corps of Engineers completed their annual dredging of the river, the camper has been the talk of the Tri-State with many boaters around the area making their way to the sandbar to get an up-close view of the RV. It's also spawned a number of local memes and jokes, including one where someone photoshopped a Dollar General store next to the camper to play on the joke that if there's empty property somewhere, Dollar General will build a store on it.
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
city-countyobserver.com
Otters, Boulders series finale canceled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Due to wet field conditions at Bosse Field, Thursday night’s series finale has been canceled. The game will not be made up meaning Evansville will play just a 95-game schedule. All tickets to Thursday night’s game can be redeemed for a ticket at any future...
Comments / 0