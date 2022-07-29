Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit Indiana Unclaimed Booth At State Fair

city-countyobserver.com
See You At The Indiana State Fair!
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. We are thrilled to be able to experience the fair in its full glory and have several of our usual events. We encourage all fairgoers to stop by and say hello at any of ISDA’s locations on the fairgrounds.
Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
Go Mobile Clinic Rolls Out To Serve Southwest Indiana And Beyond
EVANSVILLE, IN – Many will gather tonight as a new amenity, a Go Mobile Clinic for moms in underserved areas of Southwest Indiana is unveiled at Old National Events Plaza at 5:30 p.m. The Clinic will cover multiple cities and towns providing services to women such as pregnancy tests, limited obstetric ultrasounds, STI tests, and consultations all free and confidential.
With Abortion All But Banned, Sue Errington Doesn’t, Can’t, Won’t Give Up
With Abortion All But Banned, Sue Errington Doesn’t, Can’t, Won’t Give Up. Her coming-of-age tale starts with a tiny Indiana town, a narrow religious upbringing, and a conservative family where men were men and women were women. Even as a little girl growing up in Atwood, Indiana,...
Fox 59
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
What to know (and eat) at the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair kicks off its three-week run on Friday and there’s plenty to do and eat at the fairgrounds. On Thursday, fair officials were putting on the finishing touches to get ready to welcome back Hoosiers for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions. “The energy is back, the staff is so […]
Expert discusses effect abortion legislation could have on Indiana's November election
INDIANAPOLIS — As lawmakers debated increasing abortion restrictions this week, some GOP senators questioned how their votes would affect the polls in November. "I love Jesus more than I love being in the Senate," Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton said, as he acknowledged that he would vote to remove rape and incest exemptions from the Indiana bill.
5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana
Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
The Best Checking Accounts in Indiana for 2022
Your checking account is probably the most important bank account that you have. You use the account almost every day. When you get paid, the money goes to your checking account and when you swipe your debit card or pay your bills, the money comes out of your checking account.
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures. “We were...
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
Indiana’s BA.5 peak expected in mid-August, as reinfections account 1 in 5 newly reported cases
Epidemiologists say Indiana is a few weeks away from its BA.5 peak of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 1 in 5 new cases reported to the state is a reinfection, and the rate has steadily risen since May 1. Dr. Scott Stienecker is an epidemiologist with the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of...
Indiana House approves $225 tax relief checks, but proposal faces bumpy road in the Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are now one step closer to getting a $225 tax relief check in their mailboxes. Friday afternoon, the Indiana House voted 93-2 on House Bill 1001 to send those relief checks to nearly every adult in the state. All residents who file a tax return would automatically be eligible to receive the $225 ($450 for married couples filing jointly). Residents who do not file tax returns would be also eligible if they file an affidavit to receive the money.
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy Seeks Approval For 130 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy To Serve Southwestern Indiana. (Renewables represent the third round of proposed solar agreements related to the company’s Smart Energy Future Plan. CenterPoint Energy selects Pike County for 130-megawatt solar array development) Evansville, Ind. – July 29, 2022 – CenterPoint...
Indiana House passes $80M in family support, $1B in taxpayer relief
(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
