Liverpool Issued Jude Bellingham Warning By Former Player

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid because he is not on trying to force a move out of Old Trafford. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made clear to the United hierarchy his desire to leave the club and refused to report back for training.
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list. They participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday with a second-string side, but...
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has changed his shirt number from 12 to 2 for the upcoming season. The former Charlton Athletic man, who has made 142 appearances for Klopp's side, has worn No.12 since arriving at Anfield in 2015 as an 18-year-old. The England international signed a new five-year deal...
Manchester United are looking into the market to bring an additional striker to face the next season regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils.
Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag set to prepare for the Premier League opener against Brighton the following weekend. Following a successful pre-season so far, the Reds have two final games in two days as the new manager looks to give the majority of his squad significant minutes across the weekend.
Ella Toone has appealed to the half a million fans who have cheered the Lionesses on to Euros glory this summer to come and support them at WSL games. The Manchester United playmaker, who scored England’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley, is grateful to the trailblazers who have lifted the women’s game to a new level but also believes this generation have “left the shirt in a better place”.
The England football anthem Three Lions should be “put to bed” after the Lionesses’ triumph in the Euro 2022 final, David Baddiel has said. “The women have reset the clock,” Baddiel, one of the trio behind the 1996 hit, told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme after the win, which erased 56 years of England failing to win a trophy.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.
Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
Join our writers for the latest action from the 22nd game as the track cycling comes to an end among a host of other action
Vincent Kompany has revealed the impact Pep Guardiola has had on his management career. The 36 year-old, who recently returned to England to become head coach at Burnley, embarked on a management career immediately after departing from Manchester City in 2019. Kompany made 360 appearances and won 12 trophies during...
Liverpool will prepare an official offer to sign a highly rated Brazilian striker who has been compared to Romario 'very soon' according to a report.
Eden Hazard looked back to his old self during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Juventus and he played a huge role in their second goal. The Belgium international completed his dream transfer from Chelsea back in 2019 but since then, he's been living a personal nightmare. Hazard has suffered a...
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
