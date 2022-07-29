ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You Care About Power’: Democrats Decry Abortion Bill Now Headed For Senate Debate

By Zachary Roberts, TheStatehouseFile.com
city-countyobserver.com
 2 days ago
city-countyobserver.com

Lootpress

Senate Amends and Passes Abortion Bill

The Senate amended and passed House Bill 302 on Friday evening, legislation that encompasses a range of abortion policies, and would eliminate any period after conception for an abortion. The most significant change from the House version is a Senate amendment that eliminates criminal penalties of three to 10 years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Slate

What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court

New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions

Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Rape Exception Divides Indiana Republicans in Abortion Debate

Republican lawmakers in Indiana—the state where a 10-year-old victim recently traveled to end a pregnancy—are struggling to advance an abortion ban because they can’t agree whether to allow exceptions for rape. With roughly two weeks left in a special session, state Senate leaders postponed a planned Friday...
INDIANA STATE

