‘You Care About Power’: Democrats Decry Abortion Bill Now Headed For Senate Debate

city-countyobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Protesters Descend On Indiana Statehouse As Abortion-Banning Process Begins
Both opponents and supporters of abortion rights gathered to protest at the Indiana statehouse on Monday as legislators assembled for a special session on banning the procedure. The session, which may last several weeks, will give Senate Republicans a chance to introduce a bill prohibiting abortion with few exceptions. If...
Senate Amends and Passes Abortion Bill
The Senate amended and passed House Bill 302 on Friday evening, legislation that encompasses a range of abortion policies, and would eliminate any period after conception for an abortion. The most significant change from the House version is a Senate amendment that eliminates criminal penalties of three to 10 years...
Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana senators on Friday approved a measure to direct funding toward programs that help pregnant women, children and people who adopt during a divided special session where lawmakers have been wrangling over a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. The spending bill from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
Slate
What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court
New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
House Democrats pass abortion bill codifying Roe v Wade without Republican support
WASHINGTON–Facing mounting pressure to respond to a conservative Supreme Court ruling, House Democrats passed two bills Friday that would protect abortion rights and the women who travel across state lines for the procedure. But there are major questions about whether either bill can get past a 50-50 Senate and...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three...
The US vice president called to thank her for raising awareness around abortion. Indiana's AG is investigating her
It's been nearly a month since an Indiana doctor helped a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim undergo an abortion.The US vice president called to thank her for raising awareness while Indiana's attorney general opened an investigation into whether she potentially violated reporting and privacy laws.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Senate passes abortion ban, makes performing procedure level-five felony
Indiana's state Senate passed its abortion ban Saturday by 26 to 20 votes.
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions
Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com
Rape Exception Divides Indiana Republicans in Abortion Debate
Republican lawmakers in Indiana—the state where a 10-year-old victim recently traveled to end a pregnancy—are struggling to advance an abortion ban because they can’t agree whether to allow exceptions for rape. With roughly two weeks left in a special session, state Senate leaders postponed a planned Friday...
Comments / 0