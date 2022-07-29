ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet main goal in kidney cancer trial

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LI3eF_0gxNzSQo00

July 29 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer.

The combination of the two drugs - Yervoy and top selling cancer drug Opdivo - is already approved in the United States as a first line of treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma that has spread.

However, the combination failed to meet the key endpoint of disease-free survival for patients who had localized form of the cancer and had undergone full or partial removal of the kidney.

Shares of Bristol Myers were down 1.1% premarket at $73.90.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers#Kidney Cancer#Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Diseases#General Health#Opdivo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy