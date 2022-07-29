Congressman Frank Mrvan Owns Recession, Gas Prices, and Inflation

city-countyobserver.com
Strong economy, declining gas prices have escaped notice, White House says
After making a fight against inflation its “top priority,” the Biden administration says aspects of the economy are robust, even if headlines haven’t reflected that. Senior administration officials promoted Biden’s economic record on a call with local reporters Wednesday on positive economic indicators — mainly low unemployment and falling gas prices — ahead of a […] The post Strong economy, declining gas prices have escaped notice, White House says appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Republicans declare recession after negative GDP report
Republicans declared that the economy is now in a recession after a new report showed negative second-quarter gross domestic product growth.
Biden releases GDP statement that omits the word 'recession'
While the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter according to preliminary estimates, President Joe Biden released a statement Thursday morning that did not include the word "recession."
U.S. economy shrinks again, raising recession fears
President Biden downplayed growing fears that the U.S. is headed into a recession after the economy shrunk for two quarters in a row. Mr. Biden argued that a new budget deal agreed upon by top Democrats would help fight inflation and urged Congress to pass it. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
Washington Examiner
Biden's stagflation recession is here
For a week now, the Biden administration has tried to deny that we're in a recession. His faithful foot soldiers in the media have tried to deny that we're in a recession. Not 24 hours ago, even the ostensibly apolitical Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to deny that we're in a recession. But the numbers don't lie.
Inflation and wage data suggest US prices will keep climbing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation surged in June and workers’ average wages accelerated in the spring — signs that Americans won’t likely feel any relief from rising prices anytime soon and that the Federal Reserve will feel compelled to further raise borrowing costs. An inflation gauge closely...
Is America in a recession?
The GDP indicates America is in a recession. The White House says no. But what are Americans experiencing of everyday indicators? Atlanta Barber RANDALL VAUGHN has had to raise the price of a basic cut from $35 to 45, but so far, “Things seem okay.”
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: When a Recession Arrives, Economists Say More Stimulus Is the Answer
Economists argue that stimulus funds can help steady the financial ship in the event of a recession. The American people received stimulus checks during both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. According to economists, stimulus checks help blunt the impact of recession. The faster businesses get back on their feet, the...
What is a recession and is the United States in one now?
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth outlook for 2022 and 2023, warning that the world’s three biggest economies — the U.S., China and Europe — face a “gloomy and more uncertain” future with a recession a possibility. Later this week, data...
Yellen insists US not in recession as economy shrank 0.9 per cent in second quarter
The US economy shrank by 0.9 per cent during the second quarter of the year, further stoking fears the country is heading into a recession.Thursday morning’s data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, part of the Commerce Department, posted a second straight quarterly contraction in gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic output.Back-to-back negative GDP quarters constitute an informal definition of recession, but most economists point to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate. They argue that a recession, if one were to occur, is still...
US is not in recession or pre-recession - White House
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.
money.com
Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge
Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Growth, Inflation Accelerate, but Recession Looms Later in Year
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew much faster than expected in the second quarter, but economists said it might be the economy's last hurrah before ever-higher inflation and supply chain problems cause a mild recession in the second half of the year. The stronger growth came despite stagnation...
America Braces For $380 Oil
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
GDP Contracts Again, Sparking New Recession Angst
The U.S. economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) decreasing at a 0.9% annualized rate after decreasing 1.6% in the first three months of this year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday (July 28). Two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction is a...
Biden touts record jobs but faces new headwinds as GDP shrinks
Republicans are poised to cast aside all the economic technicalities and bash Democratic candidates up and down the midterm ballot over an economy that is already deeply unpopular with voters in both parties.
Oil companies post record earnings as sky-high gas prices linger
Major Western oil companies reported record profits in the second quarter alongside gas prices that have topped a national average of more than $5 a gallon. ExxonMobil, Chevron and Shell posted a combined $46 billion in earnings for the second quarter, according to earnings statements from the three companies. Exxon reported $17.9 billion in earnings, Chevron said it earned $11.6 billion.
AOL Corp
'We need to see a slowdown': Yellen defends GDP data, says economy not in recession
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. economy isn’t in recession despite Thursday's GDP report that showed growth declined for the second-straight quarter. Instead, Yellen told reporters on Thursday U.S. growth is shifting down after expanding at a breakneck pace coming out of the pandemic. “This report indicates an...
A Plan to Lower Gas Prices—and (Maybe) Help the Climate
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. If you drive along the Gulf of Mexico from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, you will pass four U.S. government sites that look like nothing special—a bland patch of concrete, a few office buildings, some oil silos huddled together. These facilities conceal something extraordinary: a network of cathedral-esque caverns carved into underground rock salt that can collectively hold more than 700 million barrels of oil. Together, these caverns, which are wide and deep enough to swallow the Empire State Building, make up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a marvel of American engineering and the largest emergency stockpile of crude oil anywhere in the world.
